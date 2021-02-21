105A: [Command to TV detective Monk that he sing an Alpine song?] is “ YO DEL , ADRIAN ,” based on the Rocky Balboa catchphrase “ Yo, Adrian! ” I sometimes see the whole key written out as Delete, though I’ve certainly seen other keyboards with just “Del.”

This theme came about from one of the tried-and-true ways that I come up with themes — struggling for hours or days with writer’s block and then randomly thinking of something that seems like it could work. The “randomly thinking of something” part came when I looked down at my keyboard and just thought, ‘Okay, let’s do that.’ I only have one slight regret that I didn’t think of a way to use the funny-looking key PG UP (short for “page up”). Off the top of my head, maybe by adding it to harpy to make HAR P GUP PY?