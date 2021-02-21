- 22A: [Striped cat when it’s up on its hind legs?] is STANDING TABBY, based on standing by.
- 27A: [Baseball legend Pete went deep?] is ROSE HOMERED, based on rose-red.
- 56A: [Nocturnal bird working from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.?] is NIGHTSHIFT OWL, based on night owl.
- 74A: [“This is the focal point / Above a seismic source / Where an earthquake / proceeds With devastating force,” e.g.?] is EPICENTER POEM, based on epic poem.
- 105A: [Command to TV detective Monk that he sing an Alpine song?] is “YODEL, ADRIAN,” based on the Rocky Balboa catchphrase “Yo, Adrian!” I sometimes see the whole key written out as Delete, though I’ve certainly seen other keyboards with just “Del.”
- 114A: [Breakfast treat baked by actor Fraser or Gleeson?] is BRENDAN MUFFIN, based on bran muffin.
- 29D: [“The ’Relativity’ artist is my date this evening”?] is I’M WITH ESCHER, based on the Hillary Clinton slogan “I’m with her.”
- 40D: [Soup cracker surges?] is SALTINE WAVES, based on sine waves. Alt is the PC equivalent of Option on a Mac keyboard.
The revealer at 66A that ties it together is another computer key: [Backspace neighbor for many PC users … or, when interpreted as a command, a hint to this puzzle’s theme] which is INSERT KEY.
This theme came about from one of the tried-and-true ways that I come up with themes — struggling for hours or days with writer’s block and then randomly thinking of something that seems like it could work. The “randomly thinking of something” part came when I looked down at my keyboard and just thought, ‘Okay, let’s do that.’ I only have one slight regret that I didn’t think of a way to use the funny-looking key PG UP (short for “page up”). Off the top of my head, maybe by adding it to harpy to make HARP GUPPY?
A couple clues of note:
- 53A: [Rocky who fought 63 Across in “Rocky”] is BALBOA and 63A: [Apollo who fought 53 Across in “Rocky”] is CREED. I didn’t plan this, but I wonder what the odds of those two answers appearing in the grid were? I imagine the odds of those two answers being in a puzzle with a Rocky-related theme entry (105A: YODEL, ADRIAN) were even longer.
- 84A: [Spots where mother cats pick up their kittens] is NAPES. This is now getting scary. This is the fourth Magazine puzzle out of the first seven of 2021 where NAPES has been an answer. I didn’t plan this either.
- 85D is POP STARS and 89D is PLANETS, and both have the same clue [Mercury and Mars, e.g.]. In the former case, it refers to Bruno Mars and Freddie Mercury. One more time from the “I didn’t plan this” files. It was just a serendipitous pairing.
Heads-up that the next two crosswords will have metapuzzles. Be prepared!
What did you think of this week’s puzzle?