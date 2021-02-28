- 23A: [Perform excellently (Malinda Lo)] is PUT ON A SHOW.
- 25A: [Univ. students focusing on chemistry and computer programming, say (Jane Austen)] is STEM MAJORS.
- 61A: [What Michael Caine was awarded in 2000 (Elie Wiesel)] is KNIGHTHOOD.
- 63A: [Bike part with a fruit in its name (Émile Zola)] is BANANA SEAT.
- 101A: [Baja California, e.g. (Toni Morrison)] is PENINSULA.
And then there’s the not-exactly-subtle hint at 113A: [Subtext] which is UNDERLYING MESSAGE. The first step is to notice that those five theme answers above contain the names of novels written by those authors. It may take some Googling to confirm them, but here they are:
- PUT ON A SHOW contains ASH by Melinda Lo.
- STEM MAJORS contains EMMA by Jane Austen.
- KNIGHTHOOD contains NIGHT by Elie Wiesel.
- BANANA SEAT contains NANA by Émile Zola.
- PENINSULA contains SULA by TONI MORRISON.
The second step is to apply the hint from UNDERLYING MESSAGE and look at the letters directly underneath those novel titles:
- THE is underneath ASH and is hidden in ETHER at 28A: [Heavens].
- HUNT is underneath EMMA and is hidden in SHUNT at 29A: [Divert, as a train].
- FORRE is underneath NIGHT and is hidden in FORREST at 65A: [Jenny’s love of film].
- DOCT is underneath NANA and is hidden in DOCTORS at 66A: [Ones giving people body checks?].
- OBER is underneath SULA and is hidden in OBERGEFELL at 107A: [Activist Jim whose Supreme Court case legalized same-sex marriage in America].
Put all of those letters together, and you get THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER by Tom Clancy. That’s a book that prominently features a submarine, so it’s literally a sub text.
Puzzles that involve stacking theme answers on top of one another always give me a certain amount of stress. This one was an example where I finished with something that was way, way less stressful than it was in the beginning. I spent a day trying to make the meta answer TWENTY THOUSAND LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA by Jules Verne. It just wouldn’t happen; it’s 32 letters long, which was too many for stacking other novel titles on top of them. I got closer than I thought I would, but it involved too many grid compromises for my taste. Even working with an enlarged grid didn’t work, and this one was slightly larger than normal (21x22 squares) on its own. As always, it’s good to remember is that sometimes less is more.
What did you think? (And good luck on next week’s meta, too!)