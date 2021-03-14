2. The Tempest Project published an interview with puzzle constructor Natan Last about his approach to puzzles. He has some interesting thoughts about the politics of crosswords that I think are well worth reading.

3. The Post’s own Hau Chu published an article about actively making crossword content more diverse and inclusive, and how we tend to make cultural assumptions about what constitutes “common knowledge” and who the “average solver” is. The piece features observations from constructors Kameron A. Collins, Brooke Husic, Erik Agard, and Patti Varol.

As I mentioned last week, this weekend’s Magazine features an unusual puzzle that’s best solved in print. In the print edition, the grid contains three sets of big white squares, each consisting of 2×2 normal-sized squares. It wasn’t possible to reproduce those big squares for solving online, so if you solved on The Post’s website, we demarcated those special, big squares by coloring them in different shades of gray.

Anyhow, this puzzle features a two-part trick. The three sets of large squares in the top half spell out synonyms for “little,” and in the bottom half, there are three rebus squares containing synonyms for “big”:

27A: [Passed along a post, say] is RET WEE TED and 32A: [Publication such as the Austin Chronicle or the Washington Blade] is ALT- WEE KLY , with WEE in big letters.

2D: [1935 Oscar-winning film that takes place aboard a ship] is MU TINY ON THE BOUNTY and 3D: [Smooth and glossy] is SA TINY , with TINY in big letters.

14D: [Apt sign for the Olsen twins] is GE MINI and 15D: [Nation where the merengue originated] is DO MINI CAN REPUBLIC , with MINI in big letters.

62A: [Portable power source that converts energy from the sun] is SO( LAR GE )NERATOR and 48D: [Big discount retail chain] is DOL(LAR GE)NERAL , with LARGE in a single square.

101A: [Completely destroy] is DE( VAST )ATE and 86D: [Camping shelter that sounds like it would be fitting for a painter] is CAN( VAS T )ENT , with VAST in a single square.

103A: [Events for the Nationals at Nationals Park, e.g.] is HO( ME GA )MES and 98D: [1971 post-apocalyptic film, with “The”] is O( MEGA ) MAN, with MEGA in a single square.

Although I didn’t plan this beforehand, I was lucky to sneak in an answer and clue in the middle of the puzzle that hinted, somewhat, at what was going on. 48A: [Practice for one telling lies, both big and small] is DECEIT.

I imagine the three rebus words in the bottom-half of the grid were probably tougher to discover than the big ones. In print, at least, the big squares are apparent, but the rebus squares just look like innocent, regular squares, with no indication that anything’s amiss.

One other clue of note: 111A: [Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’s nation] is WALES. When a clue sets you up to put in one of the longest place names on Earth, well, sometimes you just have to do it. Here’s an amusing video of a weatherman nailing the town’s pronunciation like it’s no big deal.