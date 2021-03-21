23A: [Animated arguments over the issues (Maine)] is S PIRITED DE BATES , starting with an S ending with BATES College in Maine.

33A: [Existing (New York)] is T AKING UP S PACE , starting with a T and ending with PACE University in New York.

55A: [Higher level (North Carolina)] is U PPER ECH ELON , starting with a U and ending with ELON University in North Carolina.

65A: [“Not with you on that” (Oregon)] is D ISAG REED , starting with a D and ending with REED College in Oregon.

80A: [Actress who co-starred on the series “Let’s Stay Together” (New York)] is E RICA HUB BARD , starting with an E and ending with BARD College in New York.

98A: [“Whatever the cost, I’ll pay that” (Texas)] is N AME YOUR P RICE , starting with a N and ending with RICE University in Texas.

113A: [Cherished recollection (Georgia)] is T REASURED M EMORY , starting with a T and ending with EMORY University in Georgia.

The twin revealers are at 83A: [Institutions found in this puzzle’s circled squares] which is SCHOOLS and 53A: [One who may be far from campus while distance-learning, spelled out in the first letters of this puzzle’s theme answers]. Take the first letters of those seven phrases and you get STUDENT , who’s as distant from the schools while still remaining in the same phrase.

Normally when I write puzzles that feature a group of target letters (like the letters of STUDENT in this one), I’ll often do whatever I can to avoid other instances of the same letter appearing in its theme answer. That seemed like it would be a good call since the name of the game is spreading the letters of STUDENT as far apart from college names as possible. The funny thing is, I didn’t even plan on that beforehand in this puzzle. It just worked out that way.

The starting T of TAKING UP SPACE is the only T in that answer. The starting E of ERICA HUBBARD is the only E in her name. Even in SPIRITED DEBATES, the starting S is the farthest letter from the ending S in BATES. Same situation with DISAGREED. I don’t think it would have been a fatal flaw to have an extra E in the middle off ERICA HUBBARD or an extra T in the middle of TAKING UP SPACE, but still, it pays to be lucky sometimes.