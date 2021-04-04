Of course, I ran into some of the same problems this time around that I did back in March 2019. With a theme like this you ideally want every song to be very well-known and match the musical title right on the nose. I had to ditch some good ones, like the Beatles song “SHE’S LEAVING HOME” to hint at the musical “Movin’ Out” and the Zhané song “HEY MR. D.J.” for the musical “The Music Man.” It’s virtually guaranteed that not everyone will know every song on the list, but hopefully you’ve heard of at least a couple of them. And for the ones you haven’t heard before, maybe give them a listen — you might like them!

An added problem was the title of the puzzle. Originally I started with “Show Tunes” since it basically reprises the same idea as the March 2019 puzzle, but I discovered I had ITUNES at 104A: [Source of playlists]. That’s not necessarily a fatal flaw, but I figured it’d be better to avoid duplicating an answer word in the title. ‘No problem,’ I thought, 'let’s just change it to ‘Show Pieces.’ ' Nope. One of the theme answers is PICK UP THE PIECES, and that would be an even worse duplication than “Show Tunes.” What rotten luck. I even found myself going back and forth on “Jukebox Musicals” and “The Sound of Musicals,” but eventually settled on the former.

Finally, in a completely separate puzzle from August 2019, I used PICK UP THE PIECES as the revealer for a chess-related theme, but I didn’t clue it in reference to the Average White Band song. I always had a bit of regret that I didn’t, so it’s good that I got the chance to reuse it.