2. Next weekend’s Post Magazine puzzle is going to be one of mine from the archives. I updated a few clues to keep it current, but hopefully you’ll enjoy it whether you remember it or if it’s new to you.
Seven phrases that contain the name of a company have had those companies removed, creating wacky phrases. The removed companies can be found in symmetrical places elsewhere in the grid:
- 21A: [Meadows where entertainer Arsenio or musician Daryl frolics?] is HALL FIELDS, based on MARSHALL FIELD’S with a removed MARS at 15D.
- 37A: [Victory for making a fast-food order from one’s car?] is DRIVE-THRU WIN, based on DRIVE-THRU WINDOW with a removed DOW at 11D.
- 47A: [Bovine college?] is OX UNIVERSITY, based on OXFORD UNIVERSITY with a removed FORD at 107D.
- 64A: [Vietnamese soup served at an electronic dance club?] is TECHNO PHO, based on TECHNOPHOBIC with a removed BIC at 116D.
- 88A: [Rodents that express favorable opinions?] is APPROVAL RATS, based on APPROVAL RATINGS with a removed ING at 60D.
- 96A: [Chirps and tweets from a small bird?] is WREN LANGUAGE, based on WRITTEN LANGUAGE with a removed ITT at 31A.
- 117A: [Last spring?] is CLOSING HOP, based on CLOSING UP SHOP with a removed UPS at 102A.
A fair number of these wacky answers feature an ANIMAL (26A: [Eagle or beagle, e.g.]) of some kind, like OX UNIVERSITY, APPROVAL RATS and WREN LANGUAGE. There’s no reason for that other than the fact that strange phrases based on animals amuse me more than other strange phrases. I’d pay to see Congressional approval ratings be replaced with approval rats for a day (they might help Congress’s approval ratings to go up, honestly).
Some answers I left on the cutting room floor include TORY NERVE (based on AUDITORY NERVES without the car company AUDI), ZEN SHIP TEST (based on CITIZENSHIP TEST without the bank CITI), and ALL ROADS LEAD ME (based on ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME without the landscape maintenance company TORO).
Other answers and clues:
- 1A: [Expert on labor pains?] is that well-known obstetrician Karl MARX, who helped deliver thousands of healthy young babies while writing “Das Kapital” and “The Communist Manifesto.” Just kidding. The real obstetrician was Groucho Marx, who famously helped deliver Karl Marx in “A Day at the Races.”
- 87D: [Absurd ideas] is NONSENSE, which I only mention here in case anyone took the statements about Karl Marx above seriously. Back to our regularly scheduled clues.
- 20A: [Channel that might be blocked by a ship] is CANAL. This was timely info when I wrote the clue a few weeks ago, which means it was doomed to become outdated once you solved it.
- 110A: [Mazie representing Hawaii in the U.S. Senate] is Mazie HIRONO. Fun fact: Her name contains her state’s two-letter postal abbreviation (Mazie HIrono).
- 4D: [Musician with mallets] is XYLOPHONIST. There’s an answer I don’t use all the time. Here’s a neat video of some music from members of BaraGnouma featuring the balafon, a West African xylophone.
- 33D: [Bacon seen in the 1982 film “Diner”] is KEVIN Bacon. I’ve never seen this movie. Does Kevin Bacon eat bacon in it? That would be a trip.
- 68D: [Met somebody?] is OPERA SINGER, a serendipitous musical pairing with the symmetrical XYLOPHONIST.
- 79D: {[Your lap is nice and cozy, human]} is PURR. Despite being a cat owner for most of my life, I don’t have the ability to speak Cat. I only imagine them saying things like this and ask that you pretend the same thing for a few minutes of your day.
- 93D: [Tony-winning musical with the number “Welcome to Our House on Maple Avenue”] is FUN HOME. I got a chance to see this musical and read the original graphic novel by Alison Bechdel a few years ago. I’d recommend it.
What did you think?