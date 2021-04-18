1A: [Expert on labor pains?] is that well-known obstetrician Karl MARX, who helped deliver thousands of healthy young babies while writing “Das Kapital” and “The Communist Manifesto.” Just kidding. The real obstetrician was Groucho Marx, who famously helped deliver Karl Marx in “A Day at the Races.”

87D: [Absurd ideas] is NONSENSE, which I only mention here in case anyone took the statements about Karl Marx above seriously. Back to our regularly scheduled clues.

CANAL. This was 20A: [Channel that might be blocked by a ship] is. This was timely info when I wrote the clue a few weeks ago, which means it was doomed to become outdated once you solved it.

110A: [Mazie representing Hawaii in the U.S. Senate] is Mazie HIRONO. Fun fact: Her name contains her state’s two-letter postal abbreviation (Mazie HI rono).

XYLOPHONIST. There’s an answer I don’t use all the time. 4D: [Musician with mallets] is. There’s an answer I don’t use all the time. Here’s a neat video of some music from members of BaraGnouma featuring the balafon, a West African xylophone.

33D: [Bacon seen in the 1982 film “Diner”] is KEVIN Bacon. I’ve never seen this movie. Does Kevin Bacon eat bacon in it? That would be a trip.

68D: [Met somebody?] is OPERA SINGER, a serendipitous musical pairing with the symmetrical XYLOPHONIST.

79D: {[Your lap is nice and cozy, human]} is PURR. Despite being a cat owner for most of my life, I don’t have the ability to speak Cat. I only imagine them saying things like this and ask that you pretend the same thing for a few minutes of your day.