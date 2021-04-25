There’s not much to add beyond the blog post that I wrote for it five years ago, but one thing I remember fondly about this puzzle is that I got to playfully experiment with some of the clues. The ones for AT SEA at 5A: [Completely lost … unless you’re a pirate, and if so, carry on] and EGGS at 121A: [Honest answer to the question “Where do storks come from?”] are holdovers from 2016, but I updated a handful of others. Here’s what changed since the puzzle last ran: