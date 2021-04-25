- 23A: [Enumerate people like comedians Kilborn, Ferguson, Robinson, etc.?] is LIST CRAIGS, from classified ads site Craigslist.
- 25A: [Zipper?] is a FLY SHUTTER, from the photo-sharing site Shutterfly.
- 39A: [Where you can major in funny business?] HUMOR COLLEGE, from the comedy site CollegeHumor.
- 55A: [Unhip astronaut, say?] is a SPACE SQUARE, from the website-building site Squarespace.
- 68A: [Construction work?] is BUILDER CAREER, from the job-posting site CareerBuilder.
- 79A: [Cabinet member’s excursion?] is an ADVISOR TRIP, from the travel site TripAdvisor.
- 91A: [Chess expert’s requirement for attending a chess tournament?] is a MASTER TICKET, from the ticket-selling site Ticketmaster.
- 111A: [What a high-tech spy experiences each day?] is HACKER LIFE, from the life tips-sharing site Lifehacker.
- 114A: [Thunder, e.g.?] is a CLOUD SOUND, from the audiostreaming site SoundCloud.
There’s not much to add beyond the blog post that I wrote for it five years ago, but one thing I remember fondly about this puzzle is that I got to playfully experiment with some of the clues. The ones for AT SEA at 5A: [Completely lost … unless you’re a pirate, and if so, carry on] and EGGS at 121A: [Honest answer to the question “Where do storks come from?”] are holdovers from 2016, but I updated a handful of others. Here’s what changed since the puzzle last ran:
- 27A: [Retort that one might imagine C-3PO saying as a young droid on the playground] is ARE TOO. One of the upsides of having a new template for print Magazine puzzles in 2021 is that I have more room for clues than I used to, hence this one.
- 35A: [Genre for Earth, Wind & Fire] is FUNK. In 2016 it had been [Depressing music genre?] but I decided in retrospect I wasn’t a fan of this clue anymore.
- 46A: [Coriander, e.g.] is SPICE.
- 62A: [Database requests] is QUERIES.
- 70A: [The G of MPG, briefly] is GAL.
- 55D: [Used as an archery target, say] is SHOT AT.
- 59D: [New Orleans Saints legend Drew] is Drew BREES.
- 98D: [Six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi] is LIONEL Messi. Back in 2016 he’d won five Ballon d’Or awards.
- 106D: [Displays of public rage] is RIOTS.
What did you think?