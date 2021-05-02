The tournament went extra well for me and my wife in a way we never expected. We registered to solve as a pair and we finished as the first-ever pairs division champs of the ACPT! We thought that maybe we could finish in the top 10 if we didn’t make any mistakes, but we weren’t expecting the 1st place finish. Our time would have put us around 40th overall. The people at the very top were, as you can imagine, blazingly fast. Congrats to the overall winner Tyler Hinman and runners-up Erik Agard and David Plotkin. If you want to watch the stream of their final puzzle solves, you can watch it here (but be warned about spoilers for that puzzle). You can also purchase the puzzles for solving here.