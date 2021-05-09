Anyhow, what do we do with this information? Here’s where looking up the emoji icons for the seven reactions can help. You’ll notice that the Like reaction is a thumbs-up sign. Can you find these reactions somewhere else in the puzzle? You can, and they’re hidden in the clues:
- DIRTY LOOK is at 3D: [Menacing scowl] which describes the ANGRY reaction.
- EMBRACE is at 31A: [Give a heartfelt hug to] which describes the CARE reaction.
- LAMENT is at 67A: [Expression of grief] which describes the SAD reaction.
- I APPROVE is at 96A: [“Thumbs-up”] which describes the LIKE reaction.
- GASP is at 115A: [Betray amazement] which describes the WOW reaction.
- HOWL is at 122D: [Laugh heartily] which describes the HAHA reaction.
- TICKER is at 137A: [Heart] which describes the LOVE reaction.
The last step is to take the first letters of those associated words and you get DELIGHT. Those answers go both in grid order (from top to bottom) and in the same order as the theme answers, so you can get the answer both ways.
One of the things that made this puzzle complicated for me was that there would almost certainly be unintentional red herrings that might lead you astray even if you got the right idea. SCOLDS at 30A seems like it could be associated with ANGRY, and maybe CELEBRATE at 92D could perhaps be associated with LIKE or LOVE. An early draft of the puzzle had ADORE in the upper-right corner, but even after I filled that corner cleanly, I had to scrap it since ADORE is way too closely matched with LOVE. Hopefully you could still find the right keys to the meta in spite of those traps.
Here’s a reminder that next week will have another meta, though it’s unrelated to this one.
What did you think?