The instructions to today’s metapuzzle say that we are looking for “the seven-letter reaction I hope you get from solving it.” The first thing to do with any meta is to look at the theme answers. There are seven starred ones:

  • 24A: [*Cardinals game] is ANGRY BIRDS. I thought it was funny that the baseball phrase could be repurposed for the app game. If you’ve never played it, you launch cardinals and other birds at green pigs.
  • 39A: [*The plush teddy Good Luck, e.g.] is CARE BEAR.
  • 53A: [*Tragic accounts] is SAD STORIES.
  • 70A: [*To an extreme degree] is LIKE CRAZY.
  • 74A: [*Quality that really excites people] is WOW FACTOR.
  • 104A: [*Evoking guffaws rather than raised eyebrows] is HAHA FUNNY.
  • 108A: [*Translation of “pomme d’amour,” the old French term for a tomato] is LOVE APPLE.

You may have spotted a pattern from these seven answers, but as an extra nudge, there’s another related answer at the bottom central part of the grid at 129A: [Site where one’s comments can generate reactions] which is FACEBOOK. The first words of the starred answers represent the reactions you can attach to people’s Facebook posts and comments. If you’re not on Facebook, my hope is that you can still find the pattern just by Googling “Facebook reactions” — the hits should show you the emoji icons for the reactions. (The “care” reaction is a fairly new one that might not show up in an initial search; it was released in 2020 in response to the pandemic.)

Anyhow, what do we do with this information? Here’s where looking up the emoji icons for the seven reactions can help. You’ll notice that the Like reaction is a thumbs-up sign. Can you find these reactions somewhere else in the puzzle? You can, and they’re hidden in the clues:

  • DIRTY LOOK is at 3D: [Menacing scowl] which describes the ANGRY reaction.
  • EMBRACE is at 31A: [Give a heartfelt hug to] which describes the CARE reaction.
  • LAMENT is at 67A: [Expression of grief] which describes the SAD reaction.
  • I APPROVE is at 96A: [“Thumbs-up”] which describes the LIKE reaction.
  • GASP is at 115A: [Betray amazement] which describes the WOW reaction.
  • HOWL is at 122D: [Laugh heartily] which describes the HAHA reaction.
  • TICKER is at 137A: [Heart] which describes the LOVE reaction.

The last step is to take the first letters of those associated words and you get DELIGHT. Those answers go both in grid order (from top to bottom) and in the same order as the theme answers, so you can get the answer both ways.

One of the things that made this puzzle complicated for me was that there would almost certainly be unintentional red herrings that might lead you astray even if you got the right idea. SCOLDS at 30A seems like it could be associated with ANGRY, and maybe CELEBRATE at 92D could perhaps be associated with LIKE or LOVE. An early draft of the puzzle had ADORE in the upper-right corner, but even after I filled that corner cleanly, I had to scrap it since ADORE is way too closely matched with LOVE. Hopefully you could still find the right keys to the meta in spite of those traps.

Here’s a reminder that next week will have another meta, though it’s unrelated to this one.

What did you think?