The clues don’t feature many X’s, either. The clue for DORA at 11D: ["___ Saves the Crystal Kingdom” (2009 TV episode featuring an animated explorer)] shows an X in “explorer,” and the clue for EXE at 60D: [Windows file extension] has an X in “extension,” but those are the only X’s in the clues. So that likely isn’t a promising avenue, and the key meta hint says we need to find the gem in the grid anyhow.
This meta is essentially a single-insight “you see it or you don’t” experience, but one way you might get there is to look at the longest answers outside of X MARKS THE SPOT. 23A: [Leaves for later] is SETS ASIDE, 115A: [Region west of the Suez Canal] is NILE DELTA, 14D: [Kerry Washington’s role on “Scandal”] is OLIVIA POPE, and 72D: [1949 film in which Catherine Sloper is left her father’s estate] is THE HEIRESS. It’s usually a good bet that the longest answers in a meta are there for a relevant reason, and it’s true for this meta since each of those answers contribute letters to the meta answer. If you look around each of those longer entries, you might see the same letter cropping up several times. The big red flag is probably HEH at 89A: [Chuckling sound] crossing HAH at 78D: [“Told you so!"]. That’s essentially the same answer twice; why not do something like HEY crossing HAY since those are at least different words with different meanings?
Those H’s in HEH and HAH are all necessary, though. There are five H’s in an X shape in a 3×3 space. The same thing happens with the letter P in and around OLIVIA POPE — five P’s in an X shape.
Once you spot a couple of them, then it’s just a scavenger hunt to find the other X shapes in the grid. The letters in those X shapes, in order, spell SAPPHIRE. That’s our answer. It’s not the birthstone for the month of May — that would be the emerald. Instead, the sapphire is the birthstone for September, and it’s my birthstone, so that’s what I chose.
Dating back to childhood, I’ve had a fascination with gems and birthstones. A couple of classic computer games I played when I was young featured them prominently. “Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood” from Sierra and “The Legend of Kyrandia: Book One” from Virgin Games had gemstone-based puzzles and riddles that, I recall, took me and my brothers hours, if not days, to figure out. Many years later, in the very first 15×15 crossword I tried to build in 2009, I naively thought I could cram all 12 birthstones into the grid before quickly realizing that was impossible. Though I never got anywhere with that first puzzle, I revisited the idea in 2015 for a separate meta on my old website, once again using the title “Hidden Gem.” It’s now the year 2021, so the pattern seems clear: Every six years I have to make a metapuzzle about a different birthstone. Two down, so far. Som if I want to hit all 12, I’ll finish the series when I’m 97 years old. Hope you and I don’t mind waiting that long.
A few other clues of note:
- 47A: [Ninth or 10th player, perhaps] is CLOSER. This is referring to the ninth or 10th inning in a baseball game, when the closer might come into the game.
- 61A: [“101 Dalmatians” characters?] is ONES. “Characters” refers to either letters or numbers, and there are two one’s in the number 101.
- 65A: [Key pressed in force-quit combinations] is ALT. I used this same clue last month for the answer ESC, which is part of the Option + Command + Escape force-quit on Mac keyboards. Ctrl + Alt + Del and Alt + F4 are force-quit combos on PC keyboards.
- 124A: [Social climbers?] is APES. My favorite clue today.
- 33D: [Potential side effect of a vaccination] is SORE ARM. This was true after my first covid-19 vaccination, and I’m due for my second one next week. I’m hoping my readers don’t need a reminder from me, but in case you haven’t already … please get vaccinated.
What did you think?