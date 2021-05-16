This meta is essentially a single-insight “you see it or you don’t” experience, but one way you might get there is to look at the longest answers outside of X MARKS THE SPOT. 23A: [Leaves for later] is SETS ASIDE, 115A: [Region west of the Suez Canal] is NILE DELTA, 14D: [Kerry Washington’s role on “Scandal”] is OLIVIA POPE, and 72D: [1949 film in which Catherine Sloper is left her father’s estate] is THE HEIRESS. It’s usually a good bet that the longest answers in a meta are there for a relevant reason, and it’s true for this meta since each of those answers contribute letters to the meta answer. If you look around each of those longer entries, you might see the same letter cropping up several times. The big red flag is probably HEH at 89A: [Chuckling sound] crossing HAH at 78D: [“Told you so!"]. That’s essentially the same answer twice; why not do something like HEY crossing HAY since those are at least different words with different meanings?