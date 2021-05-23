35A: [People in a crowd?] is TRIO. Two’s company, three’s a crowd.

41A: [Mystic or Wizard, e.g.] is ATHLETE. The NBA playoffs are starting, and though I was bummed that my hometown Bulls didn’t make it in, there are few things in basketball that I find more entertaining than watching Russell Westbrook dominate a game from start to finish. So, we’ll see how he and the Wizards do against the Sixers, which is the team I live closest to now.

THAT’LL. When I first built the grid, my first reaction was that this answer was a compromise to make the better answers around it work and that it would be preferable to find something better. And then I remembered that I could clue it as a piece of 86A: ["___ do, pig. ___ do.” (final line of dialogue from “Babe”)] is. When I first built the grid, my first reaction was that this answer was a compromise to make the better answers around it work and that it would be preferable to find something better. And then I remembered that I could clue it as a piece of one of the most memorable lines from “Babe.” It’s one that always makes me laugh. I guess pays to be lucky, sometimes.

In the same section of the grid, 112A is ANKH and 123A is EYE, and they both have the clue [Hieroglyphics symbol]. I didn’t plan this, but I thought it was an interesting pairing.

NED Flanders. This comes from one of my favorite Homer-and-Ned scenes, where Ned describes his skintight skiing outfit as though he’s wearing “nothing at all.” The clue for NADA at 101D: [Nothing at all] was another wink to that scene, by the way, and you can watch it 124A: [Whom Homer once referred to as “stupid sexy Flanders”] isFlanders. This comes from one of my favorite Homer-and-Ned scenes, where Ned describes his skintight skiing outfit as though he’s wearing “nothing at all.” The clue forat 101D: [Nothing at all] was another wink to that scene, by the way, and you can watch it here

1D: [Real deal?] is STEAL. I thought it was funny how both words in the clue could rhyme with the answer.

17D: [Make clear in writing?] is ERASE. Whenever I have a fairly unconstrained corner like this, I’ll do what I can to work in an answer where I’ve stored away a clue that I like. I’d been sitting on this clue for about a month and this was a good time to use it.

72D: [Musical with Munkustrap and Old Deuteronomy] is CATS. It brings me no pleasure to admit that the “Cats” movie — the “Cats” movie — was the last movie I saw in a theater before the pandemic shut everything down. And yet it had a certain marketing genius. They made a film so laughably bad that now, every time CATS shows up as an answer in my puzzles, my first inclination is to find a new way to refer to the musical instead of the real-life animals. Poor cats. This lifelong cat owner thinks they got a raw deal.

74D: [Hunky-dory] is PEACHY-KEEN and 78D: [Residential deliveries?] is HOME BIRTHS. Because the lower two corners were relatively closed off from the rest of the puzzle, I had some freedom to pick some less-than-common answers like these.