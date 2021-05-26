When the coronavirus began ripping around Los Angeles last spring, Lori Bettison-Varga, the president and director of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, braced her team to shutter for a while. At first she thought “a while” might mean a few months, but soon she recognized it would be much longer. The museum’s 35 million artifacts would need to be properly stowed and secured: its 121,000 bird specimens laid neatly back in their drawers; its 5.8 million insect and spider specimens sorted and locked snugly away; the lights turned out on the taxidermied bears, hippos and bighorn sheep of its diorama halls.

Bovard dusts a tiger in the “Age of Mammals” exhibit. Workers had to put away, secure and turn the lights off on the museum’s 35 million artifacts when it closed because of the pandemic.

Suddenly, Bettison-Varga’s walks through the normally bustling halls to her office — where she continued commuting in solidarity with the minimal staff that maintained the museum — became eerie. Gone were school groups gawking at the skeleton of an Allodesmus gracilis, a large seal-like creature that swam California’s waters 15 million years ago when Los Angeles was still covered by the ocean; the dinosaur hall, usually crammed with people craning to admire the imposing triceratops fossil, was silent. “Nothing came alive the entire time,” Bettison-Varga jokes. “I was trying to catch something move.”

Across the country, countless museums similarly went into periods of hibernation in the past year. In D.C., various Smithsonian museums shut down early in the pandemic, then reopened at different points, then shuttered again in November. Many were scheduled to re-reopen this month.

LEFT: A worker polishes the floor of the museum’s rotunda, where the “Three Graces” statue depicts the muses of art, science and history holding light aloft. RIGHT: Maintenance crews clean the new floor in the “Birds of the World” display, featuring hundreds of the museum’s 121,000 bird specimens.

For Bettison-Varga and her colleagues in L.A., the big day came on April 1 of this year — and the team had worked tirelessly to prepare for it. The museum’s floors were polished and punctuated with directional arrows to help visitors find their way around while maintaining social distance. Head taxidermist Tim Bovard carefully vacuumed the massive ears of the African elephants and lovingly brushed dust off the prideful neck of a Sumatran tiger to ready them for their public debut. Paleontologist Robert Cripps used a scissor lift to check on the museum’s series of T. rex skeletons. “It’s just so wonderful to have people back,” Bettison-Varga says, “and see how emotional they are about being here again.”

Robert Cripps, a senior paleontological preparator with the museum’s Dinosaur Institute, tends to a juvenile T. rex specimen.

Craig Cutler is a photographer and a frequent contributor to The Washington Post Magazine. Haley Cohen Gilliland is a writer in Los Angeles.

Designed by Twila Waddy. Photo editing by Dudley M. Brooks.