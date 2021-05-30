Speaking of which, “Altered Beast” is the name of a side-scrolling video game that I played a lot when I was a kid. It’s an unintentionally hilarious old-school beat-'em-up game where you have to collect power-ups in each level to transform from a normal-sized human to a much beefier strongman and finally to a powerful beast (a werewolf, a dragon, a bear, or a weretiger, depending on the level). One of those beasts ended up being transformed in this puzzle (the scrambled WOLF in RAINB OW FL AGS), and a couple more of them ended up in the clues. 41A: [ Dragon ’s habitat] is LAIR, and the bear sort of shows up a few times with 34A: [Trees bear ing cones] for PINES, 112A: [Social for a child and teddy bear s, perhaps] for TEA PARTY, and 7D: [Make more bear able] for RELIEVE. I carelessly left out the tiger, but that’s because I never thought to specifically include the beasts from the game in the puzzle. I guess my mind just naturally went there while I was writing the clues since title made me nostalgic. I still laugh about the game’s funny sound rendering of Zeus saying “Rise from your grave” and the villain shouting “Welcome to your doom!” at the end of each level.