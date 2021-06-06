School may be out for the summer, but there’s always time for a crossword to test you. Today we have a rebus puzzle featuring six exams squashed into single squares, as well as an additional pattern right after those squares:

  • 22A: [*Got somewhere during a task] is MADE PRO(GRE)SS, crossing RE(GRE)T at 6D: [Feeling after a series of unfortunate events, often].
  • 24A: [*Native American talismans suspended over cradles and beds] is DREA(MCAT)CHERS, crossing TO(MCAT) at 13D: [Male that meows].
  • 37A: [*Semis] is TR(ACT)OR-TRAILERS, crossing T(ACT)ILE at 32D: [Perceptible by touch].
  • 49A: [*Messes with] is PLAY(S A T)RICK ON, crossing (SAT)AN at 50D: [Character in Lilith Saintcrow’s book “To Hell and Back”].
  • 86A: [*Moon, e.g.] is NATURA(L SAT)ELLITE, crossing PU(LSAT)E at 78D: [Throb rhythmically].
  • 121A: [*Gymnastics surfaces] is TUMBLIN(G MAT)S, crossing ENI(GMAT)IC at 101D: [Hard to figure out, like some puzzles].

If you look at the letters right after the rebus squares in the Across direction, you spell SCORES, which is revealed at 103D: [Things revealed after taking an exam, and what’s spelled out by the letters immediately following six special squares in this puzzle]. There wasn’t any special reason I added this layer to the puzzle other than just for fun, but the clue at 103D does mention that there are special squares in the grid, so it might have helped a bit in solving the puzzle.

Some other answers and clues:

  • 33A: [___ Yuanzi, activist during China’s Cultural Revolution] is NIE Yuanzi. 99 times out of 100 this word is clued as the German word for “never,” but I thought Nie Yuanzi was interesting to read about. She passed away only recently, in September 2019.
  • 42A: [Band whose name is a potential answer to its song title “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”] is WAR. An ironic band name, that.
  • 68A: [Civic’s test developer?] is HONDA — a different kind of test that didn’t show up in today’s theme.
  • 83A: [Duds at the Oscars] is TUX. I liked this clue because “duds” might make it sound like it’s referring to terrible movies.
  • 126A: [Burton whose fans petitioned for him to become the host of “Jeopardy!”] is LEVAR Burton. He’s due to guest-host it next month.
  • 133A: [Cardinal numbers?] is STATS. As with all sports-based puns mentioning the Cardinals, this could refer to either the St. Louis Cardinals or the Arizona Cardinals. I suppose it could also refer to the Stanford Cardinal, if you’re into college sports.
  • 2D: [“Straight up …”] is REAL TALK. Probably my favorite answer in todays’ puzzle …
  • … and I think my favorite clue is at 15D: [Wet one’s thistle?], which is IRRIGATE. Funny how those two answers ended up being symmetrical with each other.
  • 41D: [What Facebook’s thumbs-up icon means] is LIKE. A bit of a callback to last month’s “Chain Reaction” meta.
  • 58D: [Ocean snapper?] is LOBSTER. I was tempted to use the clue [Red snapper?] instead since that’s a much more common phrase, but I felt I couldn’t. Lobsters aren’t naturally red, as it turns out. They only turn red when they’re boiled in water for cooking.

What did you think?