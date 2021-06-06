If you look at the letters right after the rebus squares in the Across direction, you spell SCORES , which is revealed at 103D: [Things revealed after taking an exam, and what’s spelled out by the letters immediately following six special squares in this puzzle]. There wasn’t any special reason I added this layer to the puzzle other than just for fun, but the clue at 103D does mention that there are special squares in the grid, so it might have helped a bit in solving the puzzle.