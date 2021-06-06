Some other answers and clues:
- 33A: [___ Yuanzi, activist during China’s Cultural Revolution] is NIE Yuanzi. 99 times out of 100 this word is clued as the German word for “never,” but I thought Nie Yuanzi was interesting to read about. She passed away only recently, in September 2019.
- 42A: [Band whose name is a potential answer to its song title “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”] is WAR. An ironic band name, that.
- 68A: [Civic’s test developer?] is HONDA — a different kind of test that didn’t show up in today’s theme.
- 83A: [Duds at the Oscars] is TUX. I liked this clue because “duds” might make it sound like it’s referring to terrible movies.
- 126A: [Burton whose fans petitioned for him to become the host of “Jeopardy!”] is LEVAR Burton. He’s due to guest-host it next month.
- 133A: [Cardinal numbers?] is STATS. As with all sports-based puns mentioning the Cardinals, this could refer to either the St. Louis Cardinals or the Arizona Cardinals. I suppose it could also refer to the Stanford Cardinal, if you’re into college sports.
- 2D: [“Straight up …”] is REAL TALK. Probably my favorite answer in todays’ puzzle …
- … and I think my favorite clue is at 15D: [Wet one’s thistle?], which is IRRIGATE. Funny how those two answers ended up being symmetrical with each other.
- 41D: [What Facebook’s thumbs-up icon means] is LIKE. A bit of a callback to last month’s “Chain Reaction” meta.
- 58D: [Ocean snapper?] is LOBSTER. I was tempted to use the clue [Red snapper?] instead since that’s a much more common phrase, but I felt I couldn’t. Lobsters aren’t naturally red, as it turns out. They only turn red when they’re boiled in water for cooking.
What did you think?