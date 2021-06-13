I spent a while deciding between adding two letters at a time to spell out THE MANDALORIAN or one letter at a time to spell out WANDAVISION. The second option would have meant 11 theme answers, which is always a lot to deal with. In any case, once I found PETER PANDA, that was that. I had to keep that one. Of the seven fake films, I’d probably only watch “Peter Panda” and “Freaky Florida Y.” That latter sounds like a low-budget horror film starring a down-on-his-luck D-list movie star turned fitness guru and it would be just awful enough to be fun.