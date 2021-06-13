The instructions to today’s metapuzzle say that we are looking for a Disney Plus TV series. There are seven theme answers with wacky-sounding clues about Disney films:
- 23A: [2007 Disney film about a pooch who can create storm noises?] is THUNDERDOG.
- 31A: [2012 Disney film about auto safety advocate Nader carrying equipment like a flare in case of a car crash?] is WRECK ITEM RALPH.
- 44A: [1981 Disney film about mocking someone who isn’t in the vampire-killing business like Buffy Summers?] is DRAG A NON-SLAYER.
- 58A: [1953 Disney film about a bamboo-munching bear named after actor Lorre?] is PETER PANDA.
- 81A: [2003 Disney film about a strange community rec center in the Sunshine State?] is FREAKY FLORIDA Y.
- 103A: [1968 Disney film about a romantic partner who’s annoyed by me?] is THE LOVER I BUG.
- 121A: [1983 Disney film about asking columnist Landers if she had raised a false alarm at any point in her life?] is ANN, EVER CRY WOLF?
Hopefully you recognized a few of the real film titles in there, but even if not, the year of release and Google can help you track them down. These are Disney films with two letters added to them:
- THUNDERDOG --> UNDERDOG + TH
- WRECK ITEM RALPH --> WRECK-IT RALPH + EM
- DRAG A NON-SLAYER --> DRAGONSLAYER + AN
- PETER PANDA --> PETER PAN + DA
- FREAKY FLORIDA Y --> FREAKY FRIDAY + LO
- THE LOVER I BUG --> THE LOVE BUG + RI
- ANN, EVER CRY WOLF? --> NEVER CRY WOLF + AN
Those letters, put together, spell THE MANDALORIAN, the Star Wars series on Disney Plus. I haven’t seen it yet, but I know that’s where Baby Yoda comes from.
I spent a while deciding between adding two letters at a time to spell out THE MANDALORIAN or one letter at a time to spell out WANDAVISION. The second option would have meant 11 theme answers, which is always a lot to deal with. In any case, once I found PETER PANDA, that was that. I had to keep that one. Of the seven fake films, I’d probably only watch “Peter Panda” and “Freaky Florida Y.” That latter sounds like a low-budget horror film starring a down-on-his-luck D-list movie star turned fitness guru and it would be just awful enough to be fun.
A few other answers and clues:
- 52A: [President James] is MONROE and 55A: [President Franklin] is PIERCE. I hadn’t planned to place two presidents at symmetrical positions like this; it was just a coincidence.
- 128A: [Critter such as a JubJub, whom one can care for using virtual cash] is NEOPET. A cute little critter, the JubJub.
- 68D: [“Oh, you have got to be kidding me!"] is I MEAN COME ON and 78D: [“That’d be a bad mistake, buddy!"] is DON’T YOU DARE. One of the side effects of this puzzle’s left-right symmetry is that there was a lot of room on the sides for longer answers like these. I’m glad I could fit some conversational phrases in among them.
- 106D: [“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” author Carle] is ERIC Carle. He passed away only a day or two before I submitted this puzzle, so I wanted to tip my cap to him for a life well-lived.
What did you think?