65A: [Many-headed beast slain by Hercules] is THE HYDRA. Okay, it’s time for a not-exactly-sad-but-still-bittersweet story. I’d been waiting at least four years to use HYDRA in a puzzle, but I’d never had the chance since its letters aren’t the most convenient. It was sometime back in 2017 that I came up with what I thought was a fun clue, which was [Classic quadruple-header?]. I’m a sports fan and figured, well, the Hydra had at least that many heads, so what’s not to like? Then THE HYDRA dropped into my lap in this puzzle and I thought I’d struck gold. But there were two problems: 1) the starting article THE is slightly odd since it might be hard while solving to parse it as two words; but more importantly, 2) there’s no actual agreement in Greek myths about how many heads the Hydra had. Depending on the source, it was said to have had seven, eight, nine, fifty, maybe even a few hundred heads. The only common feature between the stories was that for every one of the Hydra’s heads that Hercules cut off, two would grow back in the same spot. Logically, it would only get to four heads after Hercules had already chopped several off, which meant it just wasn’t a solid enough clue to make sense. So I had to begrudgingly let the clue go despite keeping it on the shelf for a very long time. Crossword writers often tell each other not to be afraid to drop answers or clues you might really want in your puzzle, but it was especially difficult to do that this time.