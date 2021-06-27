- 23A: [Ell] is RIGHT ANGLE.
- 35A: [“Gee!"] is “HOW ABOUT THAT!”
- 44A: [Be] is LIVE AND BREATHE.
- 65A: [Tee] is CASUAL SHIRT.
- 74A: [Queue] is WAITING LINE.
- 97A: [Eye] is GET A GOOD LOOK AT.
- 107A: [" … eh?"] is “DON’T YOU THINK?”
It’s a little unusual in that I basically turned what are normally theme clues into theme answers, and vice versa, so this might play a little like a themeless puzzle. However, I decided to give an extra nod to Pride Month by adding in references to various LGBTQIA figures and organizations in many of the clues:
- 20A: [Activist ___ Crew Clay, founder of the nonprofit Integrity USA] is LOUIE Crew Clay. Integrity USA is an organization that strives to make the Episcopal Church more inclusive for LGBTQ people.
- 22A: [Country where Sara Farizan’s book “If You Could Be Mine” is set] is IRAN. Here’s a Kirkus review of that book.
- 28A: [Nail polish brand whose first non-female brand ambassador was “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness] is ESSIE.
- 31A: [Actress Miranda who played Elizabeth Bishop in “Reaching for the Moon”] is Miranda OTTO. This film was based on the book “Rare and Commonplace Flowers” by Carmen L. Oliveira.
- 50A: [“Careless Love Blues” singer Smith] is BESSIE Smith. Here’s an interesting profile of her career, her voice and her status as the openly bisexual Empress of the Blues.
- 53A: [Margaret who officiated weddings during a 2015 comedy tour] is Margaret CHO. Here’s an interview with Cho about her activism during this tour.
- 101A: [Where the dancer and TV host Jin Xing was born] is CHINA. She’s the first public figure in China to have undergone gender reassignment surgery.
- 114A: [Org. for the athlete Jason Collins, who famously came out publicly in 2013] is the NBA. He was the first active male athlete from one of the four major North American men’s professional sports leagues to come out as openly gay.
- 126A: [Pitcher and activist Doolittle] is SEAN Doolittle. Here’s an Outsports profile of Sean’s outreach as an LGBTQ ally.
- 130A: [“But she was not made for any man, / And she never will be all mine” poet ___ St. Vincent Millay] is EDNA St. Vincent Millay. This is from her poem “Witch-Wife.”
- 16D: [Franklin whose final performance was at Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation gala on Nov. 7, 2017] is ARETHA Franklin. Elton John established the foundation during the early ’90s following the deaths of Ryan White and Freddie Mercury.
- 29D: [One ___ (equality organization based in a Midwest state)] is One IOWA.
- 37D: [“Downton Abbey” footman Barrow] is THOMAS. His character arc is one of the more compelling subplots from the show, in my opinion.
- 46D: [Emmys, Oscars and Tonys host ___ Patrick Harris] is NEIL Patrick Harris.
- 48D: [“I Was Born This Way” singer Bean] is CARL Bean. It was his recording that inspired Lady Gaga’s album.
- 64D: [Quarterback’s org.] is NFL. Although this clue doesn’t have a reference to Pride Month, just 10 days after I submitted this puzzle for final publication, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as openly gay. It would have been neat to make this pairing with NBA at 114A, but perhaps we’ll see a reference to him in a future clue for CARL or NASSIB.
- 72D: [“In or Out” singer DiFranco] is ANI DiFranco.
- 86D: [Protest like soccer star Megan Rapinoe in 2016] is TAKE A KNEE.
- 88D: [Events set up on the apps Her and Scruff] is DATES. Her and Scruff are LGBTQ social networking and dating apps.
- 92D: [“A Suitable Boy” writer Vikram] is Vikram SETH. I knew of the author before writing the puzzle, but I wasn’t aware of just how long the book is. It’s a saga that, depending on the edition, can run over 1,400 pages long!
- 99D: [Actress and National Equality Award recipient Hathaway] is ANNE Hathaway.
- 103D: [Like many attendees of the Bangalore Queer Film Festival] is INDIAN. This has been around since 2008, and the 2019 festival featured 73 films from filmmakers all over the world.
- 109D: [___ Alpha Lambda (Atlanta-based sorority)] is KAPPA Alpha Lambda. This community-based sorority was founded in 2003 to support lesbian women and partner with civic organizations on LGBTQ issues.
- 111D: [He gave “Brokeback Mountain” four stars] is Roger EBERT.
- 112D: [Grier of “The L Word”] is PAM Grier. Grier played a straight ally on “The L Word” and she even credited the show with helping to educate her about LGBTQ issues in real life as well.
Writing this puzzle gave me a chance to learn about many interesting people and groups that I wasn’t aware of — one of the side benefits of picking an overall theme for the clues beyond the theme answers themselves — but my goal was that you could still complete and enjoy the puzzle even if you didn’t know about them yourself.
What did you think?