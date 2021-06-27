The Universal Crossword and the USA Today crossword teams have been among the biggest champions of fostering a diverse, inclusive group of puzzle constructors. From June 1 through June 11, USA Today published crosswords written by LGBTQ-identifying constructors, edited by the excellent constructor Amanda Rafkin, and the Universal Crossword has published Pride Month-themed puzzles throughout the entire month of June. I thought their work was inspiring and it gave me ideas for my own puzzles, so I decided to write a theme on PRIDE MONTH (122A: [Period associated with an initialism heard by saying seven of this puzzle’s clues out loud]) before the month was out. The theme is basically self-contained in the clues: