There were other pitfalls I didn’t expect. I had planned a series of Down clues to begin with specific letters, but some parts of the grid weren’t filling well, so I did what I normally do by adding in a couple of extra black squares (to the left of SKA at 81A and to the right of OTS at 89A) and refilled those sections. What I hadn’t realized at the time was that by adding in those additional black squares, I’d messed up the order of the starting clue letters. If you removed that black square to the left of SKA at 81A, you’d have three five-letter Down answers before you get to LEGIT at 84D’s spot. But when you add in that black square, you then have only two five-letter Down answers before getting to LEGIT. That meant my starting clue letters for SWOOP at 81D: [Suddenly dive] and KOALA at 82D: [Eucalyptus lover] and every subsequent Down answer changed from what they were originally, so I had to toss several clues out and rewrite them. The more I write puzzles, the more ways I find to aggravate myself writing puzzles.