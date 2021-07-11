Eight theme answers feature circled words. The circled words on the left side of the grid are synonyms of “unite” and are joined in a two-word phrase, whereas the circled words on the right side of the grid are synonyms of “separate” and are split up:
- 22A: [Jareth’s ruling title in the film “Labyrinth”] is GOBLIN KING, with the letters of LINK joined. This was one of my favorite movies when I was a kid, featuring David Bowie, in arguably his most memorable film role, as Jareth. There was no way I was leaving this answer out.
- 24A: [British term for a sixteenth note] is SEMIQUAVER, with a split-up SEVER.
- 42A: [Company that makes Purell hand sanitizers] is GOJO INDUSTRIES, with the letters of JOIN joined. This was the one theme phrase I hadn’t heard of before writing this puzzle, but I’ve seen their automatic hand sanitizer dispensers in public bathrooms before.
- 56A: [Colorful description of fast, colorful language] is BLUE STREAK, with a split-up BREAK.
- 77A: [Determine the age of paleontological specimens, say] is CARBON DATE, with the letters of BOND joined.
- 92A: [Creditor issuing mortgages that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis] is SUBPRIME LENDER, with a split-up SUNDER.
- 113A: [Reissued publication] is NEW EDITION, with the letters of WED joined.
- 115A: [Removal of a five o’clock shadow] is CLEAN SHAVE, with a split-up CLEAVE.
CLEAVE is an interesting word for this theme because it’s an example of a contronym — a word that can have two opposite meanings. It can mean both “join together” or “split apart” depending on the context. For that reason, CLEAN SHAVE wasn’t my first choice in that last spot, but various answers that split the letters of PART (like PARKING LOT or POISON DART) just weren’t working out there. In retrospect, it might have been amusing to have both CLEAN SHAVE and another theme answer where the letters of CLEAVE are joined, but there aren’t many great examples of the latter besides something like ELLIPTIC LEAVES.
Some other answers and clues:
- 1A: [Like No. 16 teams beating No. 1 teams in the NCAA tournament] is RARE. It has happened once in both the men’s and women’s tournaments — when Harvard beat Stanford in 1998 on the women’s side, and in 2018 on the men’s side when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) beat Virginia (and by a comfortable 20-point margin, shockingly).
- 96A: [Present-day phrase?] is FOR YOU. Last week featured another “present day” pun for the answer SANTA. It must be Christmas in July.
- 100A: [Eliciting cries like “Won’t someone think of the children,” stereotypically] is OBSCENE. I don’t know if anyone actually says the phrase “Won’t someone think of the children” unironically; I think of it as something you’d say if you were mocking someone who was supporting censorship of lewd or sensitive material. It’s become something of a catchphrase on “The Simpsons.”
- Speaking of wanting to censor harmful material, 5D: [Outcry of bad taste?] is ICK. A short answer, but I liked the clue.
- 28D: [Strong emanations from durians] is ODORS. They say that smell is the sense best associated with memory, and I’ll never forget the first time I smelled a durian — at a pho restaurant in South Philly. I’m sure there are people who don’t mind the scent, but it was unpleasant enough for me that I nearly walked out.
- 81D: [Journey journey?] is TOUR. A masked capital letter here, as the first word refers to the rock band Journey.
- 104D: [2014 NBA MVP Durant] is KEVIN Durant. His Nets sustained too many injuries this season to win the championship, but his shot to tie Game 7 with one second left a few weeks ago was incredible.
- 110D: [___ Lyons, first woman elected to Australia’s House of Representatives] is ENID Lyons. She was married to the prime minister Joseph Lyons, and was later elected to Australia’s Parliament in 1943.
What did you think?