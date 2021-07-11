CLEAVE is an interesting word for this theme because it’s an example of a contronym — a word that can have two opposite meanings. It can mean both “join together” or “split apart” depending on the context. For that reason, CLEAN SHAVE wasn’t my first choice in that last spot, but various answers that split the letters of PART (like PARKING LOT or POISON DART) just weren’t working out there. In retrospect, it might have been amusing to have both CLEAN SHAVE and another theme answer where the letters of CLEAVE are joined, but there aren’t many great examples of the latter besides something like ELLIPTIC LEAVES.