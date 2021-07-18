The big problem for me was that diagonal words often cause major havoc in building the grid, even though they don’t take up much space. I learned this the hard way back in September 2018 with my puzzle “Split Ends,” where the theme answers split off in two diagonal directions. The same challenges cropped up again here. Most of my 21×21 crosswords feature somewhere between 90 and 104 theme squares; today’s puzzle has just 63 theme squares. You might think that with fewer letters locked in place it would be easier to fill the grid around them, but diagonal answers constrain you a lot more than normal Across and Down words do.