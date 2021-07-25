Some other answers and clues:
- 10A: [Animal in a South American herd] is ALPACA, one of the animals that didn’t make it onto the theme farm today. I wish there were more idioms about alpacas and llamas.
- 46A: [Bird mentioned as one of the exotic pets that one might buy in the Barenaked Ladies song “If I Had $1,000,000”] is EMU. Another animal left out of the theme. I’d been saving this clue angle for a while; I think since December, surprisingly. The singular EMU showed up in eight of my puzzles last year, and it shows up crosswords all the time. When I remembered that it’s mentioned in the lyrics to the Barenaked Ladies song, I figured it wouldn’t be long before I could use this clue. Somehow, seven months passed before I got the chance. Good things come to those who wait, though, right? Here’s the song if you want to listen to it.
- 64A: [Sailors who measure the depth of water] is LEADSMEN. This was a new term for me before I wrote the puzzle. A leadsman would traditionally attach a heavy weight to a rope (called a “lead”) and cast it overboard. The practice of measuring the depth of water is called “depth sounding.”
- 92A: [Shaivism or Shaktism, e.g.] is SECT. These are two major denominations of Hinduism. They each have their own traditions and teachings, but a quick fact about each is that Shaivism emphasizes worship of the god Shiva, and Shaktism emphasizes worship of the goddess Shakti (also known as Devi).
- 102A: [Borghese Gallery’s city] is ROME. I visited this gallery back in 2005. Caravaggio is one of my favorite painters, and the Borghese Gallery has a big collection of his works.
- 70D / 71D: [With 71 Down, words before “Go!”] is GET / SET. I didn’t plan for these two answers to appear next to each other, but it was convenient when they did.
- 74D: [Sport for Sha’Carri Richardson] is TRACK. Unfortunately, she won’t be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, despite the fact that she won the U.S. Olympic trials in the 100 meters, because the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspended her for a positive marijuana test. Richardson said that her mother’s recent death, along with the pressure to make her first Olympic team, led to her decision to ingest marijuana. I’m happy to put her in a clue, though.
- 90D: [Gasteyer who played Elphaba in “Wicked”] is ANA Gasteyer. I was lucky enough to see her perform in “Wicked” in Chicago many years ago. Musicals aren’t typically my favorite type of performance but I enjoyed this one.
- 92D: [Prussian-born general honored with a Chicago parade seen in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”] is Baron von STEUBEN. One of those movies I watched a ton growing up. Here’s that scene.
Finally, here’s a heads-up that next week’s crossword has a metapuzzle. Good luck.
