46A: [Bird mentioned as one of the exotic pets that one might buy in the Barenaked Ladies song “If I Had $1,000,000”] is. Another animal left out of the theme. I’d been saving this clue angle for a while; I think since December, surprisingly. The singular EMU showed up in eight of my puzzles last year, and it shows up crosswords all the time. When I remembered that it’s mentioned in the lyrics to the Barenaked Ladies song, I figured it wouldn’t be long before I could use this clue. Somehow, seven months passed before I got the chance. Good things come to those who wait, though, right? Here’s the song if you want to listen to it.