Captain Obvious went to the zoo in September of 2017 and back then I remember considering a few of the same animal-related idioms that showed up today. I figured that you’re more likely to see pigs or cows at a farm, though, so I kept WHEN PIGS FLY and DON’T HAVE A COW on the shelf for a while until I felt enough time had passed to run another Captain Obvious puzzle about animals. But don’t worry, the good Captain is not isolated from animals for years at a time. He owns a cat because you can’t spell CAPTAIN without CAT. This is canon.