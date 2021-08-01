Let’s get right to today’s metapuzzle …

The instructions say we are looking for “a Billboard Hot 100 hit song from the past 10 years.” There are nine theme answers referring to hit songs, so let’s start with them:

  • 22A: [No. 1 hit for Lady Gaga with the lyric “A little gambling is fun when you’re with me”] is “POKER FACE.”
  • 27A: [No. 2 hit for Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville that was a Grammy nominee for song of the year] is “DON’T KNOW MUCH.”
  • 36A: [No. 8 hit for John Cougar Mellencamp that refers to colorful residences] is “PINK HOUSES.”
  • 51A: [No. 9 hit for Britney Spears on her 2000 album of the same name] is “OOPS! … I DID IT AGAIN.”
  • 65A: [No. 6 hit for Elton John that was the title of a 2019 film about him] is “ROCKETMAN.”
  • 77A: [No. 1 hit for Eric Clapton that was a cover of a Bob Marley song] is “I SHOT THE SHERIFF.”
  • 95A: [No. 2 hit for the Kingsmen with a repetitive title] is “LOUIE LOUIE.”
  • 104A: [No. 11 hit for the Trammps featured in “Saturday Night Fever”] is “DISCO INFERNO.”
  • 115A: [No. 3 hit for Donna Summer that won a Grammy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar] is “LAST DANCE.”

What are we to do with these songs? In addition to the fact that they’re each pop or rock titles, their clues all have something in common: They each begin with their peak positions on the Billboard Hot 100. So, you need to think about those numbers.

Whenever I solve a meta that involves numbers, my first thought is that they might relate to the actual numbers in the grid. But if you take the letters indicated by their numbered boxes in today’s grid (A for No. 1, C for No. 2, S for No. 8, and so on), you spell out ACSTUACAT, which is nonsense. So, I guess we need a different approach. This is essentially a single-insight “either you see it or you don’t” mechanism, but all you have to do is focus on the letters of the theme answers themselves. If you take the letter in the corresponding positions...

  • No. 1 (the first letter) of POKER FACE --> P
  • No. 2 (the second letter) of DON’T KNOW MUCH --> O
  • No. 8 (the eighth letter) of PINK HOUSES --> S
  • No. 9 (the ninth letter) of OOPS! … I DID IT AGAIN --> I
  • No. 6 (the sixth letter) of ROCKETMAN --> T
  • No. 1 (the first letter) of I SHOT THE SHERIFF --> I
  • No. 2 (the second letter) of LOUIE LOUIE --> O
  • No. 11 (the 11th letter) of DISCO INFERNO --> N
  • No. 3 (the third letter) of LAST DANCE --> S

… you get POSITIONS, a No. 1 hit by Ariana Grande, whose nickname ARI is in the corner of this grid at 123A: [Singer Grande, informally].

If you haven’t heard the song, give it a listen (fair warning: there is some NSFW language). I hadn’t heard of it before writing the puzzle, but I thought it was catchy. It was nice of Ms. Grande to record that song with such a helpful title hinting at places.

What did you think?