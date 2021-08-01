Whenever I solve a meta that involves numbers, my first thought is that they might relate to the actual numbers in the grid. But if you take the letters indicated by their numbered boxes in today’s grid (A for No. 1, C for No. 2, S for No. 8, and so on), you spell out ACSTUACAT, which is nonsense. So, I guess we need a different approach. This is essentially a single-insight “either you see it or you don’t” mechanism, but all you have to do is focus on the letters of the theme answers themselves. If you take the letter in the corresponding positions...
- No. 1 (the first letter) of POKER FACE --> P
- No. 2 (the second letter) of DON’T KNOW MUCH --> O
- No. 8 (the eighth letter) of PINK HOUSES --> S
- No. 9 (the ninth letter) of OOPS! … I DID IT AGAIN --> I
- No. 6 (the sixth letter) of ROCKETMAN --> T
- No. 1 (the first letter) of I SHOT THE SHERIFF --> I
- No. 2 (the second letter) of LOUIE LOUIE --> O
- No. 11 (the 11th letter) of DISCO INFERNO --> N
- No. 3 (the third letter) of LAST DANCE --> S
… you get POSITIONS, a No. 1 hit by Ariana Grande, whose nickname ARI is in the corner of this grid at 123A: [Singer Grande, informally].
If you haven’t heard the song, give it a listen (fair warning: there is some NSFW language). I hadn’t heard of it before writing the puzzle, but I thought it was catchy. It was nice of Ms. Grande to record that song with such a helpful title hinting at places.
What did you think?