Speaking of puzzle tournaments, Lollapuzzoola is fast approaching — Saturday, August 21. It will be another one-day virtual tournament and they’ve revealed their list of constructors (Brooke Husic, Wyna Liu, Amanda Rafkin, Sid Sivakumar, Patti Varol, and Robyn Weintraub). I’m not yet sure if I’ll be competing solo or as a pair with my wife, but either way, Lollapuzzoola always puts on a fun show. Sign up now if you haven’t.
Two-word phrases featuring academic subjects have been redefined as though they’re classes taken by celebrities:
- 26A: [Teaching class for actor Adam?] is DRIVER EDUCATION. It surprised me to learn that this was a phrase in use — I’m used to referring to it as Driver’s Ed., with the apostrophe-S, but DRIVER EDUCATION Googles well.
- 45A: [Humanities class for singer Neko?] is CASE HISTORY.
- 57A: [Social science class for chef Julia?] is CHILD PSYCHOLOGY.
- 79A: [Creative design class for ski racer Picabo?] is STREET ART.
- 101A: [Environmental science class for singer Keith?] is URBAN FORESTRY.
- 119A: [Performance class for comedian Chris?] is ROCK MUSIC.
- 66D: [Natural science class for singer Robert?] is PLANT BIOLOGY. Or botany, for short. Originally I was going to do PLANT ECOLOGY here, but I figured BIOLOGY was more likely to be people’s first thought. It seems odd that neither Robert Plant nor Neko Case could take ROCK MUSIC since that’s their real life specialty.
- 70D: [Language class for actress Betty?] is WHITE RUSSIAN.
Some other classes I left on the cutting room floor include NORMAN FRENCH (for the golfer Greg Norman), FOLK MEDICINE (for the NFL kicker Nick Folk), SMALL BUSINESS (for the comedian Brendon Small or the soul singer Heather Small), and GREEN ECONOMICS (for tons of celebrities with the surname Green).
Some other answers and clues:
- 78A: [Produces pictures] is DRAWS, which I only mention because it’s adjacent to STREET ART, which felt apt.
- 105A: [Weird Al comedy that shows a trailer for “Conan the Librarian” on Channel 62] is UHF. I believe this is the first time I’ve had this answer in one of my Post puzzles, but it’s one of a small handful of films I watched a *ton* when I was younger. I watched it so often I basically had the entire script memorized when I was 13. So, there was no way I was going to leave out a silly reference to it. Here’s an AV Club oral history of the film if you’re interested in reading more about it.
- 8D: [Like the situation in Game 7 of the NBA Finals] is DO-OR-DIE. The NBA Finals were on TV when I first wrote that clue. I was sort of hoping it would go to a Game 7 just because Games 4 and 5 were really fun to watch. Unfortunately, it ended in six games. Not that Game 6 wasn’t entertaining, though, considering Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points to close it out.
- 35D: [Track team?] is BAND. As in a team that produces tracks on an album. Something I’ve noticed from writing crosswords with left-right symmetry like in today’s puzzle is that often I’ll have some extra space on the sides where I have a lot more flexibility in the words I can pick. I’d been saving this one up for a little while since I liked the clue, so here we are.
- 51D: [“Who friggin’ cares!”] is SCREW IT. This phrase appeared just a handful of puzzles ago, at 10D in “Personal Letters” in June. I don’t know what it says about me that it’s come up this often, but, well, as the answer says …
- 56D: [Character study?] is EYE TEST. Characters meaning letters here. I hadn’t been saving this clue like I did for BAND but I liked it.
- 65D: [Greeting with a “mwah” sound] is AIR KISS. From the files of “you learn something new every day”: Before writing this puzzle, I had always thought an air kiss was the equivalent of blowing a kiss from far away, like to someone ten feet away, but it’s the greeting where you go up close and pretend to kiss someone’s cheek and just kiss the air right next to them.
- 113D: [Electronica composer with a literary whale-inspired nickname] is MOBY. Something else I learned from writing this puzzle: Herman Melville was apparently Moby’s great-great-great uncle.
What did you think?