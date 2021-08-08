78A: [Produces pictures] is DRAWS, which I only mention because it’s adjacent to STREET ART, which felt apt.

UHF. I believe this is the first time I’ve had this answer in one of my Post puzzles, but it’s one of a small handful of films I watched a *ton* when I was younger. I watched it so often I basically had the entire script memorized when I was 13. So, there was no way I was going to leave out a silly reference to it. 105A: [Weird Al comedy that shows a trailer for “Conan the Librarian” on Channel 62] is. I believe this is the first time I’ve had this answer in one of my Post puzzles, but it’s one of a small handful of films I watched a *ton* when I was younger. I watched it so often I basically had the entire script memorized when I was 13. So, there was no way I was going to leave out a silly reference to it. Here’s an AV Club oral history of the film if you’re interested in reading more about it.

8D: [Like the situation in Game 7 of the NBA Finals] is DO-OR-DIE. The NBA Finals were on TV when I first wrote that clue. I was sort of hoping it would go to a Game 7 just because Games 4 and 5 were really fun to watch. Unfortunately, it ended in six games. Not that Game 6 wasn’t entertaining, though, considering Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 50 points to close it out.

35D: [Track team?] is BAND. As in a team that produces tracks on an album. Something I’ve noticed from writing crosswords with left-right symmetry like in today’s puzzle is that often I’ll have some extra space on the sides where I have a lot more flexibility in the words I can pick. I’d been saving this one up for a little while since I liked the clue, so here we are.

SCREW IT. This phrase appeared just a handful of puzzles ago, at 10D in “ 51D: [“Who friggin’ cares!”] is. This phrase appeared just a handful of puzzles ago, at 10D in “ Personal Letters ” in June. I don’t know what it says about me that it’s come up this often, but, well, as the answer says …

56D: [Character study?] is EYE TEST. Characters meaning letters here. I hadn’t been saving this clue like I did for BAND but I liked it.

65D: [Greeting with a “mwah” sound] is AIR KISS. From the files of “you learn something new every day”: Before writing this puzzle, I had always thought an air kiss was the equivalent of blowing a kiss from far away, like to someone ten feet away, but it’s the greeting where you go up close and pretend to kiss someone’s cheek and just kiss the air right next to them.