19A: [Genre for Ma Rainey and Papa Charlie McCoy] is BLUES.

27A: [“Fun Home” has one] is ACT. I got to see this musical a few years ago after I’d read the graphic novel in my book club.

35A: [Peter Gabriel’s band, once] is GENESIS. One tough thing about this puzzle was that whenever there was another band or musician in the grid, I felt pressure to clue them without using a title of one of their songs. The whole point was to point to the reversed song titles in the theme answers, so I felt other titles would just muddle things.

62A: [A cappella group voice] is TENOR.

63A: [Rocker King] is ELLE King.

69A: [The band Phantogram, e.g.] is DUO. I regret that I didn’t get to see them when I had the chance. They played a set at the Firefly Music Festival in 2017, but the Shins were playing around the same time and we went checked them out instead, so we only caught the tail-end of Phantogram’s set. I like their sound a bunch, though.

82A: [Singer Sands] is EVIE Sands.

87A: [Many awards for Audra McDonald] is TONYS. Two of her six Tony Awards were for acting in musicals.

The answer most directly associated with the theme is at 97A: [She’s often associated with the 127 Across] which is Yoko ONO. She shows up often enough in crosswords that one never really needs to plan for it, but I thought it was funny that she appeared this time.

13D: [U.K. band formed in 1970 by members of the Move] is ELO.

29A: [New ___ (music genre)] is New AGE, popularly associated with ...

... ENYA at 36D: [Musician once in the Irish band Clannad].

53D: [Double-reed woodwind] is OBOE.

64D: [Brian who composed music for the video game “Spore”] is Brian ENO, the longtime partner of Yoko ONO in the three-letter ?NO musician category of crossword answers.

66D: [Fight the power] is REVOLT, which doesn’t directly refer to music in the clue, but I’m noting it here since “Fight the Power” is a famous song by Public Enemy.