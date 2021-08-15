There was a music-themed crossword in The Post Magazine just two weeks ago, but I couldn’t resist writing another one, this time about an interesting piece of rock music trivia. Fifteen answers feature circled songs written in reverse, with each song’s artist noted in the clue in parentheses:
- 21A: [Fragrant shrubs (Pink)] is MYRTLES, with the reversed song “TRY” by Pink.
- 23A: [Makes busy (the New Pornographers)] is TIES UP. Reversed “USE IT.”
- 24A: [Gala at 8 p.m., say (Duran Duran)] is SOIREE. Reversed “RIO.”
- 38A: [Musical intervals also known as half steps (the Guess Who)] is SEMITONES. Reversed “NO TIME.”
- 42A: [Idol forbidden by the Ten Commandments (Taylor Swift)] is GRAVEN IMAGE. Reversed “MINE.”
- 48A: [Insurance giant’s spokeslizard (Beyoncé)] is GEICO GECKO. Reversed “EGO.”
- 52A: [Italian salami variety (U2)] is GENOA. Reversed “ONE.”
- 70A: [Outside the norm (the Kooks)] is DEVIANT. Reversed “NAIVE.”
- 75A: [Obvious (Ed Sheeran)] is EVIDENT. Reversed “DIVE.”
- 93A: [Existed (Interpol)] is LIVED. Reversed “EVIL.”
- 95A: [Covering with a plastic layer (Def Leppard)] is LAMINATING. Reversed “ANIMAL.”
- 103A: [Cultural sites? (Florida Georgia Line)] is PETRI DISHES. Reversed “DIRT.”
- 107A: [Chemical that may attract others of the same species (Usher)] is PHEROMONE. Reversed “MORE.”
- 122A: [Recurring action film role on “The Simpsons” (the Jackson 5)] is MCBAIN. Reversed “ABC.”
- 125A: [Send back, as a case (the Goo Goo Dolls)] is REMAND. Reversed “NAME.”
These reversed songs are tied together by the revealer at 127A: [Band whose song “Revolution 9,” when played backward, supposedly contained the message spelled out by the first letters of this puzzle’s songs] which is the BEATLES. So, take the first letters of the songs — their actual first letters, not the first circled letters that appear in the theme answers — and you spell out TURN ME ON, DEAD MAN. This bizarre message helped fuel the infamous “Paul is Dead” conspiracy theory which stated that Paul McCartney had died in 1966 and was replaced in secret by a body double. You can listen to the first 40 seconds of “Revolution 9” played in reverse here and judge for yourself what those words sound like.
This puzzle started from the simpler concept of just spelling a random assortment of popular songs backward in longer phrases. Then I remembered that there are some rock songs that supposedly featured hidden messages when you play them backward; as I learned while writing the puzzle, this is a technique known as “backmasking.” I think “TURN ME ON, DEAD MAN” is just a misinterpreted series of random sounds rather than something the Beatles intended, but it’s fascinating how that phrase sparked a widespread rumor that’s had real staying power in pop culture memory. Either way, I thought it made for a neat meta-adjacent answer since it contains the word “turn,” a classic signal in puzzles to spell words in reverse.
I also figured that many solvers wouldn’t know all of the backward songs in this puzzle; I certainly didn’t know them all before writing it. But even if you didn’t know them, the goal was that you could still figure them out on crossing answers, and hey, you’ve got a 15-song playlist now (16 including “Revolution 9″). So maybe give them a listen.
There are some other music- and band-related clues in the puzzle, too:
- 19A: [Genre for Ma Rainey and Papa Charlie McCoy] is BLUES.
- 27A: [“Fun Home” has one] is ACT. I got to see this musical a few years ago after I’d read the graphic novel in my book club.
- 35A: [Peter Gabriel’s band, once] is GENESIS. One tough thing about this puzzle was that whenever there was another band or musician in the grid, I felt pressure to clue them without using a title of one of their songs. The whole point was to point to the reversed song titles in the theme answers, so I felt other titles would just muddle things.
- 62A: [A cappella group voice] is TENOR.
- 63A: [Rocker King] is ELLE King.
- 69A: [The band Phantogram, e.g.] is DUO. I regret that I didn’t get to see them when I had the chance. They played a set at the Firefly Music Festival in 2017, but the Shins were playing around the same time and we went checked them out instead, so we only caught the tail-end of Phantogram’s set. I like their sound a bunch, though.
- 82A: [Singer Sands] is EVIE Sands.
- 87A: [Many awards for Audra McDonald] is TONYS. Two of her six Tony Awards were for acting in musicals.
- The answer most directly associated with the theme is at 97A: [She’s often associated with the 127 Across] which is Yoko ONO. She shows up often enough in crosswords that one never really needs to plan for it, but I thought it was funny that she appeared this time.
- 13D: [U.K. band formed in 1970 by members of the Move] is ELO.
- 29A: [New ___ (music genre)] is New AGE, popularly associated with ...
- ... ENYA at 36D: [Musician once in the Irish band Clannad].
- 53D: [Double-reed woodwind] is OBOE.
- 64D: [Brian who composed music for the video game “Spore”] is Brian ENO, the longtime partner of Yoko ONO in the three-letter ?NO musician category of crossword answers.
- 66D: [Fight the power] is REVOLT, which doesn’t directly refer to music in the clue, but I’m noting it here since “Fight the Power” is a famous song by Public Enemy.
- 79D: [Aria performers] is DIVAS.
What did you think?