Puns and dogs — two of a puzzle constructor’s best friends:

  • 22A: [Drawing implement used by a wrinkly dog?] is SHAR-PEI MARKER, based on Sharpie marker.
  • 33A: [Hunting dog atop a banner-bearing staff?] is FLAGPOLE SETTER, based on flagpole sitter.
  • 48A: [Colorful cosmetic applied to some wrinkly dog?] is LIPSTICK ON A PUG, based on lipstick on a pig. My family owned a pug named Merlin when I was a kid — sweet little guy, but dumb as a brick. Still, there was no way I could resist a pug pun.
  • 71A: [Crispy snacks for a long-eared dog?] is BEAGLE CHIPS, based on bagel chips. Hopefully you didn’t get tripped up in thinking this was a pun about the snack brand Bugle; I’m not sure if Bugle snacks are considered chips.
  • 90A: [Water dog that plays table tennis?] is PING PONG POODLE, based on ping pong paddle.
  • 106A: [Skyscraper owned by a hunting dog?] is TOWER OF TERRIER, based on Tower of Terror. I’ve never been on it, but I tend to avoid roller coasters and giant drops and other really intense thrill rides.
  • 121A: [Railroad vehicle for a commuting Chinese dog?] is CHOW CHOW TRAIN, based on choo choo train.

The seeds of this puzzle were actually planted three years ago. In August 2018, meta master Matt Gaffney wrote a meta for his weekly crossword contest that asked solvers for a certain dog breed, based on the theme answers SPRINGING, POSSESSES, ARKANSANS, and ANTONIONI. These are all nine-letter words where the middle three letters are identical to the final three letters, so the dog breed that fits the same pattern is CHIHUAHUA. I had nearly submitted the wrong answer CHOW CHOW before seeing that CHIHUAHUA was a better fit, so I asked on the blog Diary of a Crossword Fiend if other solvers had taken “the CHOW CHOW train all the way to Wrongville." What I didn’t realize until a couple of hours later was that CHOW CHOW TRAIN was a pun in its own right. A bit of wordplay luck, that. But instead of writing a puzzle about it right away, I did the next best thing by Photoshopping a bunch of chow chows on their own train.

I still don’t know why I sat on the idea for so long; it was a three-year train ride for those chow chows before they finally reached their destination of Puzzle Central. But they were good dogs. I gave them treats in the form of this crossword.

Some other answers and clues:

  • 12A: [European capital that’s home to Sobrino de Botín (the world’s oldest restaurant)] is MADRID. That restaurant is almost 300 years old, having first opened in 1725.
  • 38A: [He composed “Carmina Burana”] is CARL ORFF. I’ve had the good fortune to sing this twice with two different choirs over the years. In fact, it was “Carmina Burana” that first got me into singing with big, community choirs. Back in 2007, I saw a flyer at my alma mater that the Haverford-Bryn Mawr bi-college chorale would be performing it; it had been one year since I’d graduated, but I asked the director Tom Lloyd if I could take part and he said yes. I’ve been singing with community choirs ever since.
  • 75A: ["The Princess Bride" actor ___ Shawn] is WALLACE Shawn, famous for the movie catch phrase “Inconceivable!" as well as the brilliant battle of wits scene which inspired a clue for ASIA that I fondly remember.
  • 78A: [Spike not allowed in indoor volleyball] is CLEAT. At least I think it’s not allowed, not with the indoor volleyball I watched during the Tokyo Olympics, anyhow, but I’m no expert in the sport.
  • 99A: [Army bases?] is ANT HILLS, assuming the army members are small insects. One of the trickier clues in the puzzle, I think.
  • 127A: [Kojima who directed and produced the video game “Death Stranding”] is HIDEO Kojima. I haven’t played this game, but my brother has. I hear it’s quite difficult to get used to. What surprised me while writing the clue was how Kojima is described on various websites as the director and producer of the game, rather than its creator like I might have expected. I guess it’s fitting since many newer games have become cinematic experiences unto themselves, so Kojima could probably be considered very much like a film director.
  • 60D: [Term for an obnoxious dude who frequently responds to Twitter posts by mansplaining] is REPLY GUY. I don’t know exactly what the origins of this phrase are, but I believe it exploded in usage primarily because of Twitter. You can read more about it here.
  • 68D: [Emulated the athletes Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel] is SWAM. Why yes, I was watching the Olympics when I wrote this puzzle, how could you tell?
  • 108D: [Test Track’s theme park] is EPCOT. Unlike the Tower of Terrier Terror, I have gotten to ride the Test Track. It’s fast, but much less scary than other rides since there aren’t any big drops or loops.

What did you think?