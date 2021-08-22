I still don’t know why I sat on the idea for so long; it was a three-year train ride for those chow chows before they finally reached their destination of Puzzle Central. But they were good dogs. I gave them treats in the form of this crossword.
Some other answers and clues:
- 12A: [European capital that’s home to Sobrino de Botín (the world’s oldest restaurant)] is MADRID. That restaurant is almost 300 years old, having first opened in 1725.
- 38A: [He composed “Carmina Burana”] is CARL ORFF. I’ve had the good fortune to sing this twice with two different choirs over the years. In fact, it was “Carmina Burana” that first got me into singing with big, community choirs. Back in 2007, I saw a flyer at my alma mater that the Haverford-Bryn Mawr bi-college chorale would be performing it; it had been one year since I’d graduated, but I asked the director Tom Lloyd if I could take part and he said yes. I’ve been singing with community choirs ever since.
- 75A: ["The Princess Bride" actor ___ Shawn] is WALLACE Shawn, famous for the movie catch phrase “Inconceivable!" as well as the brilliant battle of wits scene which inspired a clue for ASIA that I fondly remember.
- 78A: [Spike not allowed in indoor volleyball] is CLEAT. At least I think it’s not allowed, not with the indoor volleyball I watched during the Tokyo Olympics, anyhow, but I’m no expert in the sport.
- 99A: [Army bases?] is ANT HILLS, assuming the army members are small insects. One of the trickier clues in the puzzle, I think.
- 127A: [Kojima who directed and produced the video game “Death Stranding”] is HIDEO Kojima. I haven’t played this game, but my brother has. I hear it’s quite difficult to get used to. What surprised me while writing the clue was how Kojima is described on various websites as the director and producer of the game, rather than its creator like I might have expected. I guess it’s fitting since many newer games have become cinematic experiences unto themselves, so Kojima could probably be considered very much like a film director.
- 60D: [Term for an obnoxious dude who frequently responds to Twitter posts by mansplaining] is REPLY GUY. I don’t know exactly what the origins of this phrase are, but I believe it exploded in usage primarily because of Twitter. You can read more about it here.
- 68D: [Emulated the athletes Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel] is SWAM. Why yes, I was watching the Olympics when I wrote this puzzle, how could you tell?
- 108D: [Test Track’s theme park] is EPCOT. Unlike the Tower of
TerrierTerror, I have gotten to ride the Test Track. It’s fast, but much less scary than other rides since there aren’t any big drops or loops.
What did you think?