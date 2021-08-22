The seeds of this puzzle were actually planted three years ago. In August 2018, meta master Matt Gaffney wrote a meta for his weekly crossword contest that asked solvers for a certain dog breed, based on the theme answers SPRINGING, POSSESSES, ARKANSANS, and ANTONIONI. These are all nine-letter words where the middle three letters are identical to the final three letters, so the dog breed that fits the same pattern is CHIHUAHUA. I had nearly submitted the wrong answer CHOW CHOW before seeing that CHIHUAHUA was a better fit, so I asked on the blog Diary of a Crossword Fiend if other solvers had taken “the CHOW CHOW train all the way to Wrongville." What I didn’t realize until a couple of hours later was that CHOW CHOW TRAIN was a pun in its own right. A bit of wordplay luck, that. But instead of writing a puzzle about it right away, I did the next best thing by Photoshopping a bunch of chow chows on their own train.