1A: [Thief involved in DC plots] is CATWOMAN. Pro tip: Whenever the clue has “D.C.” with dots, it’s usually referring to the nation’s capital. Whenever it’s “DC” without dots, it’s usually referring to the comics franchise.

RITA ORA. The irony of mentioning the song title nine years later wasn’t lost on me, but 9A: [She sang “Hot Right Now” in 2012] is. The irony of mentioning the song title nine years later wasn’t lost on me, but here’s that song if you want to listen.

23A: [“Let me be really clear”] is I CAN’T STRESS THIS ENOUGH. On social media, I often hear this phrase used facetiously in the middle of a thought, as in something like: “What — and I can’t stress this enough — the hell?”

36A: [Ancient flier] is PTEROSAUR. I’m a big fan of this word; other dinosaurs not named T-REX don’t get enough play in crosswords.

50A: [Hikes taken at work?] is PAY RAISES. For people whose jobs involve leading walking tours in places like the Grand Canyon, though, that’s just a normal day.

67A: [Passages in sci-fi books] is TIME WARPS. I wonder how many people got stuck with WORMHOLES.

95A: [“All good things come to an end”] is IT WAS FUN WHILE IT LASTED. This was the answer I started the puzzle with. I spent a while trying to make this themeless a theme-lite puzzle by finding a matching 21-letter phrase at the top that would refer to something starting. A few of those possibilities were: LET’S GET THE BALL ROLLING, I DON’T KNOW WHERE TO START and START FROM THE BEGINNING. The resulting I CAN’T STRESS THIS ENOUGH was facilitating better fill, though, and I thought it created a decent (if ominous) message in the clues: “Let me be really clear: All good things come to an end.”

15D: [West German leader whose name is an anagram of NUDE AREA] is Konrad ADENAUER. The reason I went with that silly anagram was to help with the crossing RITA ORA, since many vowels could work at that square if you weren’t sure of either answer.

29D: [Hans Gruber’s portrayer in “Die Hard”] is the late, great ALAN RICKMAN. I’ve only seen bits and pieces of “Die Hard,” so I have no opinion on whether it’s a Christmas movie. Sorry.

AS COLD AS ICE. I had the Foreigner song title “COLD AS ICE” in the puzzle 42D: [Unfriendly and then some] is. I had the Foreigner song title “COLD AS ICE” in the puzzle a few months ago

48D: [Affirmed statement?] is NEIGH. As in, the Triple Crown-winning horse Affirmed from the 1970s. Speaking of races from yesteryear …

… 52D: [Race venue of old?] is SPACE, although that was a geopolitical race rather than an athletic one. Perhaps I could have left out “of old,” given the relatively new Space Force.

ROSE Lavelle. After she scored a great goal against the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, a friend alerted me to 68D: [2019 World Cup star Lavelle] isLavelle. After she scored a great goal against the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final, a friend alerted me to this Rose Lavelle tweet about dogs and chocolate, which has become one of my favorite tweets ever.

78D: [Event called “a jewel in New York City’s social crown” in Town & Country magazine] is MET GALA. A colorful description, that.

82D: [Take one?] is ACTOR. I thought this might be one of the tougher clues in the puzzle because you need to make two leaps to make sense of it. “Take” refers to a shot on a movie set and “one” refers to a person. I also liked it because the whole phrase is essentially something a film actor would hear.