Anyway, EDAM CHEESE was pretty much the only food starting with E that I felt okay using, so I needed another 10-letter food starting with T to match it in the corresponding spot at 36A. Somehow, I had just as tough of a time finding decent options. (T)RUFFLE FRY (just one single truffle fry)? (T)HE WHOPPER (it felt like cheating to just delete the T from THE, and how would I clue this one, anyway)? (T)RIFLE CAKE (don’t we just call it a trifle)? I went with (T)ART CHERRY because I figured the clue would be wacky enough and it’s something you might see in the plural on some food products, although I realize that has the same problem as the single (T)RUFFLE FRY.