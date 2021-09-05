2) For aspiring crossword constructors, Brooke Husic and Enrique Henestroza Anguiano have released a free word list with over 195,000 entries; check it out and use it to build smashing puzzles of your own.
2) Something that I seriously never imagined would happen to me has happened: I’ve been mentioned in a fiction book! The author Joseph V. Webers wrote a very nice compliment on page 29 of his new book “The Wreck Emerged,” mentioning me on the same page as a Moon Pie and an RC Cola. There’s also a mention of something called a “drinkbox,” which, admittedly, is not a term I’ve ever heard before, but I want it to become a common everyday phrase if it isn’t already. In any case, thanks very much to Joseph for putting me in his book!
Eight foods have had their first letters chopped off to create wacky foods:
- 23A: [Cut of meat from Mork’s home planet?] is ORK ROAST, based on Pork roast.
- 30A: [Treats baked by a classic auto company?] is REO COOKIES, from Oreo cookies.
- 36A: [Red fruit that’s painted or sculpted?] is ART CHERRY, from Tart cherry.
- 55A: [Greeting to a group of seared fish dishes?] is “HI, TUNA STEAKS,” from Ahi tuna steaks.
- 69A: [Actor Tom providing cuts of holiday bird?] is HANKS GIVING TURKEY, from Thanksgiving turkey.
- 84A: [Poultry served in the mountains?] is RANGE CHICKEN, from Orange chicken.
- 100A: [Dairy product from a hydroelectric facility?] is DAM CHEESE, from Edam cheese.
- 107A: [Fast-food sandwiches grilled by actress Grier?] is PAM BURGERS, from Spam burgers.
These answers are tied together by the revealer at 120A: [Carb-rich side that may be cut, and what’s spelled out by the letters cut from the starts of this puzzle’s foods]. Take the deleted first letters in order and you’ll spell out POTATOES.
One of the things I relearned the hard way while writing this puzzle was how symmetry can lock you into a limited set of theme answers much more tightly than you’d think. I knew I would need to delete a starting E from a food, but I had quite a difficult time finding other foods beginning with E where you could drop it and still get a workable phrase. ECLAIR works, but ECLAIR what? Deleting the E just leaves you with the name CLAIR. Maybe ESCARGOT could work, but what would follow that word in a real phrase? SNAILS? Isn’t that redundant? SCAR GOT SNAILS is a funny phrase if you’re imagining the villain from “The Lion King” hunting snails, though. So, maybe I should have run with that.
Anyway, EDAM CHEESE was pretty much the only food starting with E that I felt okay using, so I needed another 10-letter food starting with T to match it in the corresponding spot at 36A. Somehow, I had just as tough of a time finding decent options. (T)RUFFLE FRY (just one single truffle fry)? (T)HE WHOPPER (it felt like cheating to just delete the T from THE, and how would I clue this one, anyway)? (T)RIFLE CAKE (don’t we just call it a trifle)? I went with (T)ART CHERRY because I figured the clue would be wacky enough and it’s something you might see in the plural on some food products, although I realize that has the same problem as the single (T)RUFFLE FRY.
Some other answers and clues:
- 49A: [Enjoyed a snack] is ATE. That seemed like an appropriate answer today, and it’s right next to …
- … 50A: [He called competitive eating “the only sport where marijuana is considered a performance-enhancing drug”] which is Jay LENO. I had stored this clue away from the last time I had LENO in a puzzle, but I shelved it for a reason I don’t remember.
- 58A: [Gobble up, with “down”] is SNARF. Yet another answer about eating. SCARF DOWN is the more common version of this phrase, although SNARF is such a silly word that I like it just by default.
- 62A: [Olympic team for Simone Biles and Suni Lee] is USA. Suni Lee had recently won the gold medal in the women’s all-around gymnastics competition when I wrote that clue.
- 74A: [Animal with pants?] is DOG. This is about the dog breathing in hot weather, but I’m calling this my favorite clue if only because it’s funny to imagine a dog, any dog, wearing pants.
- 9D / 14D: [With 14 Down, “Their exact words were …”] is AND / I QUOTE. This was one of those situations where I found that I QUOTE was facilitating the best fill in that big corner, but I couldn’t leave it there as a partial phrase without AND somewhere in the puzzle. Hence, what you saw at 9D.
- 43D / 111D: [With 111 Down, septet of vices] is DEADLY / SINS. This was a pairing that I didn’t plan; it just happened.
- 96D: [Catherine who played Moira on “Schitt’s Creek”] is Catherine O’HARA. I’m almost through with my binge watch of the entire series; we’re on the final season now.
Next week will be a special puzzle of sorts, which means it may be a bit more challenging than normal.
What did you think?