Today’s crossword marks the 300th for The Washington Post Magazine since I started in December 2015. Two of them were guest crosswords; No. 222 was by Zhouqin Burnikel, and No. 277 was by Lynn Lempel. I edited both of those guest puzzles, so I’ve had at least a hand in all 300. However we count them … time really flies, huh? Thank you to all Post solvers, those who’ve been there from the beginning and others who joined later, as well as my small team of test-solvers and editors who put up with the puzzling nonsense that comes out of who knows which corners of my imagination. I would also like to thank the team at Amuse Labs, whose work on the PuzzleMe interface has done wonders for solving crosswords online (including today’s puzzle). Let’s do another 300.