129A: [Quarterback Nick who was the MVP of Super Bowl LII] is Nick. Being a Bears fan living in and around Philadelphia for many years now has given me quite the odd experience watching Nick Foles. First I saw him go on an amazing run as a backup quarterback in the 2017 season and win a Super Bowl for the Eagles while the whole city went wild. A year later he came in as a backup again and beat the Bears on the road in the infamous “Double Doink” game which I still haven’t recovered from, thank you. Then, two seasons after that, the Bears traded for Nick Foles, despite the fact that he hadn’t won a game as a quarterback since the Double Doink game, and he drove literally every Bears fan mad with his inconsistent play — not unlike every Bears quarterback I’ve rooted for in my lifetime. Now he’s a backup again and who knows what will happen next.