Seven phrases have been redefined as though they’re goals for professional sports teams:
- 23A: [Winning streak for Seattle’s WNBA team?] is STORM SURGE.
- 35A: [Hall of Famers who played for St. Louis’s NHL team?] is BLUES LEGENDS.
- 40A: [Winning and excellence, to Utah’s NBA team?] is JAZZ STANDARDS.
- 66A: [Chicago’s NFL team winning a second championship in a row?] is BEARS REPEATING. If only, says this Bears fan. If only.
- 74A: [Happy players on Tampa Bay’s MLB team?] is RAYS OF SUNSHINE.
- 99A: [Buffalo NFL players who deserve praise?] is BILLS OF CREDIT.
- 107A: [Applause for Oklahoma City’s NBA team?] is THUNDER CLAPS. This one should be interpreted as a two-word phrase even though it’s usually just one word.
And the revealer at 124A: [Ambitions among friends … or what seven answers in this puzzle represent?] is SQUAD GOALS.
I remember thinking of a similar idea a few years ago where I would try to redefine phrases as though they were goals scored in hockey or soccer, like LIGHTNING STRIKE would be clued as [Squad goal for Tampa Bay?]. I gave up that idea when I felt it was too hard to find enough hockey and soccer teams that could plausibly work in puns. So, as usual, you expand your search and more theme answers can get invited to the party. RAYS OF SUNSHINE felt like a stroke of luck since I spent hours searching various phrases with other baseball teams and was coming up empty.
Some teams that got left out were DREAM SEQUENCE (clued as [Scoring and getting a stop on defense, for Atlanta’s WNBA team?]), TITANS OF INDUSTRY (clued as [Tennessee NFL players who work hard and produce?]), and FIRE POWER (clued as [Strength of Chicago’s MLS team?]).
Other clues and answers of note:
- 10A: [Spurs] is GOADS. San Antonio’s NBA team is in the clue. There are a few additional team names sprinkled throughout the clues, like the Miami Heat in 25A: [Greek letter denoting the heat capacity ratio in thermodynamics] which is GAMMA, the Nashville Predators in 26A: [___ predators] which is APEX, and of course 70A: [Moisés once on the Cubs] and 72A: [Rockets Hall of Famer] which are ALOU and YAO, respectively.
- 20A: [Style of fiction that Catherynne M. Valente called “a fairy tale with guns”] is NOIR. An apt description of the genre, in my opinion.
- 87A: [Chvrches singer Mayberry] is LAUREN Mayberry. For those who don’t know the band, that’s not a misprint in the clue. Even though it’s pronounced “churches,” they stylize the U as a V. I’m a fan of their music; there’s a nostalgic and video game-like quality to their songs that resonates with me. Here’s “Down Side of Me” and “Make Them Gold” to get you started.
- 90A: [“A cruel thief to rob us of our former selves,” per Elizabeth Forsythe Hailey] is TIME. Another quote clue in the same style as for NOIR, but I liked it too much to save it for another … time.
- 97A: [Name that’s an apt anagram of ASTRAL] is STARLA. I imagine other solvers have known about this anagram for a while, but I discovered it by random chance while building this puzzle. The original idea was to clue it as something like [Astral-sounding name] until I just took a closer look at the letters in “astral.”
- 117A: [Where one might grab a cab] is WINE STORE. My second favorite clue today, right behind …
- … 14D: [Group with a practice exam?] which is STATE BAR.
- 34D: [Musical highlights for Bootsy Collins and Tina Weymouth] is BASS SOLOS. Here’s one solo by Bootsy, and you might recognize Tina’s opening bass line from “Psycho Killer.”
- Clue echoes with ZONK at 42D and DOLE at nearby 45D, both clued as [Pass out, with “out”].
- 48D: [Comedian Rachel who played Barbara Walters on SNL and “30 Rock”] is Rachel DRATCH. Her Barbara Walters portrayal on “30 Rock” was part of the great “Rural Juror” bit.
What did you think?