10A: [Spurs] is GOADS. San Antonio’s NBA team is in the clue. There are a few additional team names sprinkled throughout the clues, like the Miami Heat in 25A: [Greek letter denoting the heat capacity ratio in thermodynamics] which is GAMMA, the Nashville Predators in 26A: [___ predators] which is APEX, and of course 70A: [Moisés once on the Cubs ] and 72A: [ Rockets Hall of Famer] which are ALOU and YAO, respectively.

20A: [Style of fiction that Catherynne M. Valente called “a fairy tale with guns”] is NOIR. An apt description of the genre, in my opinion.

LAUREN Mayberry. For those who don’t know the band, that’s not a misprint in the clue. Even though it’s pronounced “churches,” they stylize the U as a V. I’m a fan of their music; there’s a nostalgic and video game-like quality to their songs that resonates with me. Here’s “ 87A: [Chvrches singer Mayberry] isMayberry. For those who don’t know the band, that’s not a misprint in the clue. Even though it’s pronounced “churches,” they stylize the U as a V. I’m a fan of their music; there’s a nostalgic and video game-like quality to their songs that resonates with me. Here’s “ Down Side of Me ” and “ Make Them Gold ” to get you started.

90A: [“A cruel thief to rob us of our former selves,” per Elizabeth Forsythe Hailey] is TIME. Another quote clue in the same style as for NOIR, but I liked it too much to save it for another … time.

97A: [Name that’s an apt anagram of ASTRAL] is STARLA. I imagine other solvers have known about this anagram for a while, but I discovered it by random chance while building this puzzle. The original idea was to clue it as something like [Astral-sounding name] until I just took a closer look at the letters in “astral.”

117A: [Where one might grab a cab] is WINE STORE. My second favorite clue today, right behind …

… 14D: [Group with a practice exam?] which is STATE BAR.

BASS SOLOS. 34D: [Musical highlights for Bootsy Collins and Tina Weymouth] is Here’s one solo by Bootsy, and you might recognize Tina’s opening bass line from “ Psycho Killer .”

Clue echoes with ZONK at 42D and DOLE at nearby 45D, both clued as [Pass out, with “out”].