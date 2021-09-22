In 1977 a 7-year-old girl was visiting her grandmother’s home in Anacostia. Walter E. Washington was in office as D.C.’s first elected mayor since 1871. Metro tunnels were still being laid; many residents were waiting for the Green Line to reach the Southeast Washington neighborhood. Disillusioned Vietnam War veterans had just returned to a hostile reception. The little girl and her grandmother had the lush garden in the backyard to themselves: just them amid supersized vines and vegetables.

For the girl, that visit and others into her teenage years were special. The grandmother talked about ownership, about controlling your destiny. “You must always think about which direction you’re going,” she told the girl. She shared the notion that you can steer life like a ship. Yet she recounted little of her own life, leaving many questions unanswered.

Decades later that girl, Morowa Yejidé, would draw on her memories of such days and start writing a novel. Published in March and set in 1977, “Creatures of Passage” centers on Anacostia resident Nephthys Kinwell and her family. Steeped in Egyptian mythology, the story follows Nephthys, an older woman still grieving the disappearance of her twin brother, Osiris, decades before, searching for answers and driving customers around town in her taxi. By turns she terrifies and watches out for her 10-year-old great-nephew, Dash.

Writing the novel required Yejidé to re-create a city that has in many ways vanished — specifically a part of the city that was far removed from official Washington. “Distance-wise it’s not,” she told me recently, “but experience-wise and history-wise, you might as well be on Mars.” The book, she explains, is “totally fiction,” yet “what you can uncover with research really does, I believe, add a lot of richness and detail.”

Yejidé was born in the District to a family that had lived here since the early 1900s, though she followed her father’s teaching career to New Jersey for several years when she was young. She later studied at Kalamazoo College in Michigan and earned a master of fine arts degree from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, then moved back to D.C. in 1992 and held various office jobs on the way to being a novelist. Her first novel, “Time of the Locust,” became a 2012 finalist for the PEN/Bellwether Prize.

Getting everything right in “Creatures” took a long time; she began working on it in 2002. She says Nephthys shares traits with her grandmother, one of D.C.’s first Black female cabdrivers. Her grandmother embodied the resourcefulness Black women needed to survive, also juggling jobs in dry cleaning, a government agency and more. Nephthys, a ferryman of souls in ancient Egypt, here stands for “everyday ferrymen that help people get through their lives,” Yejidé told me.

TOP: Interstate 295 in 1975. BOTTOM LEFT: A house in Anacostia before renovation in 1975. BOTTOM RIGHT: Good Hope Road in 1975. (Photos by Dorn C. McGrath Jr./Anacostia Community Museum)

While writing the book, she recalls, “I had to make sure that the ’90s Washington that I remember vividly was not interfering with the 1977 Washington.” To fill in the picture of D.C. in the ’70s, she researched everything from how the city looked to its natural history. What kind of car would Nephthys drive? Even that choice took ages. “I wanted to pick a car that would maybe stand out,” she says. Yejidé looked for an older model, “old enough to stick out like a sore thumb.”

Answer: a sky-blue 1967 Plymouth Belvedere retrieved from a scrap yard, a voyager already from another era by the time the book’s action takes place. “It has such an American ring to it: Plymouth,” she says. (Protectively, the author didn’t want a model that might actually be one of her grandmother’s favorites. She also declines to name her grandmother.)

Then Yejidé set about imagining the cabbie’s trips, recalling her own rides in the back of her father’s Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, jostled awake by potholes while crossing a bridge into Anacostia. She also re-created the landscape — from the Big Chair on V Street SE (noting the chair’s weight and design) to the last of the city’s ancient marshes, lost to the construction of highways, industrial plants and military bases.

She would stop writing mid-sentence and look up the New Ebbitt Hotel’s downtown location, or Bolling Air Force Base, where her grandfather worked. He did a stint in the morgue processing remains of soldiers returned from World War II battlefields. She scrolled through Ghosts of DC and other blogs, looking for “what it might feel like for a young girl like Rosetta” — a teenage character in the book who is a survivor of sexual abuse and lives on the streets — “being on the Strip in the middle of the night.” How would it feel for her to get back across the Anacostia River in the wee hours — hitting the line beyond which no cabdriver would take her and having to cross the East Capitol Street bridge on foot?

Yejidé also dug beneath the pavement. Depicting the natural world became important, part of “the vanishing Washington, the Washington of memory.” When she was a girl, her great-aunt had talked about fruit trees and orchards blanketing the hills in Anacostia. Yejidé’s jaw dropped: “I couldn’t imagine that! I was looking around, like, Really? There were orchards?” The novel’s elder characters have such memories of a verdant past.

She became keenly aware of lost knowledge, even the sounds of what people called the land. “Anacostia is a bastardized version of what the river was actually called,” she notes. She wanted the original Native names. What did they sound like? She sought out a woman whose grandfather belonged to the Nacotchtank tribe to hear the names pronounced.

Bridges over the Anacostia River in 1977. (Jack E. Boucher/Library of Congress)

Yejidé grounded the novel in real emotional soil, including feelings she experienced whenever she passed Howard University Hospital and felt a tug of connection between the living and the dead. Passing that hospital in Northwest D.C., she can see the room where her mother died of cancer “at the ridiculous age of 40” — the room where, before she died, her mother said, “I’ll always be with you.” And: “You can reach me.” Yejidé’s book is anchored in the magic of such continuance: In one chapter, the dead worry over their loved ones who survive.

In writing the book, Yejidé felt herself venturing into the terrain of Edward P. Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Known World” and a storyteller of Black Washington. Jones, as it turns out, is a fan of “Creatures.” “It was a delight to read something about Anacostia,” he told me by phone, “because there’s not much fiction about the real people of Washington, D.C.” He added, “There are people, you know — cabdrivers, people who are doctors, people who are housekeepers, people who are cooks — and these people are here when governments change.”

Kim Roberts, a poet and author of “A Literary Guide to Washington, D.C.,” notes that Southeast is often depicted in novels “just as a place of danger.” Yejidé, by contrast, reveals the area in richer dimensions. Roberts says a new local humanities program called DC’s Lit will include Yejidé’s novel among 10 books by area residents. (Partnering with the D.C. Public Library, DC’s Lit will provide brochures with discussion points for book clubs at libraries across the city and in senior centers, bookstores and nonprofits.)

I asked Yejidé if anything surprised her during writing. “The realization that we’re all looking for the place where we belong,” she said, “not only in Washington, but in the world. That struck me like a lightning bolt.”

Perhaps most significant, what Yejidé has excavated and given life to on the page is a city full of contradictions — as she puts it, “the shooting in the next block and the beautiful garden, Frederick Douglass’s house and poor housing and public housing, and all of that mixed in together.” And these contradictions extend to the trajectories of the people who make up the life of the city: She wanted, she says, to depict D.C. as “a place where people are very much centered, but also a place where people come through, and maybe they’re changed by their experiences here.”

David A. Taylor is a writer in Washington.