Speaking of long …
We’ve stretched the grid! Today’s puzzle clocks in at 34x13 squares, featuring a 34-letter theme answer. Yesterday was my 38th birthday, so I figured I should do something a little special for it, and hey — the grid dimensions can be stretched to hint at my age. 34 + 1 + 3 = 38.
What ties a theme with a grid this long together? A tiny, three-letter word, of course. 129A: [Boxer found twice in each of this puzzle’s asterisked answers] is ALI, referring to Muhammad Ali or his daughter Laila Ali … or both, if you prefer. Anyhow, you’ll find the letter string A-L-I twice in each of these phrases:
- 34A: [*Orthodontic device similar to ClearCorrect straightening products] is INVISALIGN ALIGNER.
- 37A: [*Beach city near the Santa Monica Mountains] is MALIBU, CALIFORNIA.
- 50A: [*Group of dialects that includes Romanesco] is CENTRAL ITALIAN.
- The grid-spanning 68A: [*Term in a 1964 film that “If you say it loud enough, you’ll always sound precocious”] is SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS. It’s the longest single answer in any puzzle that I’ve written, but only by two squares. I used the full 32-letter book title “DIVINE SECRETS OF THE YA-YA SISTERHOOD” back in August 2019 in another horizontally stretched puzzle.
- 84A: [*Whom Albert Einstein called the father of modern science] is GALILEO GALILEI.
- 106A: [*"Frankenstein” line ranked as No. 49 on AFI’s “100 Years … 100 Movie Quotes” list] is “IT’S ALIVE, IT’S ALIVE!” It surprised me to learn that AFI listed the “Frankenstein” quote with two instances of “It’s alive.” Dr. Frankenstein says “It’s alive” at least eight times in that famous sequence, five times consecutively.
- 114A: [*Semiaquatic mammal that may be seen by the coast of Kangaroo Island] is AUSTRALIAN SEA LION.
When I first thought of the phrases “one-two combo” and “one-two punch,” I figured that since ALI is such a friendly string of letters, I’d find many plenty of two-ALI phrases to pick from. It was much, much harder than I thought. Most of the options that you’ll find on OneLook return various plant species and political ideologies and I wasn’t sure how well-known they would be. There were also several encephalitis strains, but those are not exactly pleasant phrases. I did think SOCIALIST REALISM and TRANSCENDENTAL IDEALISM and DIGITAL IMMORTALITY were all interesting concepts and could be clued decently enough, but I left them out.
As you’ve probably guessed, though, the grid exists the way it does entirely because of SUPERCALIFRAGILISTICEXPIALIDOCIOUS. Once I saw that was a possibility, I knew I’d be kicking myself if I didn’t use it in a puzzle when I had the chance.
Some other answers and clues:
- 32A: ["I’ve been saved!"] is “MY HERO!” The first clue I sent to my test-solvers was ["You saved my life!"] without realizing it repeated the word “my” in the answer. It pays to have other pairs of eyes on your puzzle before it runs.
- 45A: [What shouting “Bananas!” in Bananagrams means] is I WON. Hopefully you didn’t get tripped up with I WIN, but I tried to help out with the crossing clue for TROI at 33D: [Sci-fi character whose name sounds like an ancient city].
- 79A: [What a boxing referee may count to] is TEN. It’s in keeping with the theme’s boxing vibe, as is the crossing RING at 61D: [Match point?].
- 81A: ["Hunger Games” rapper ___ Noir] is CHE Noir. I’d only learned of her while writing this puzzle, but I liked listening to “Hunger Games” (fair warning: some strong language, but you can listen to it here).
- 24D: [Music festival that’s Creole slang for “a really good time”] is BONNAROO. They had to cancel the 2021 festival this year due to Hurricane Ida.
- 38D and the ensuing 39D are BAT and OWL, respectively, and though they’re not adjacent to each other in the grid, they both have the clue [Winged nocturnal animal].
- 53D: [Flower traditionally associated with a 30th wedding anniversary] is LILY and 54D: [Flower traditionally associated with a 25th wedding anniversary] is IRIS, and those are right next to each other. I hadn’t planned this pairing; my first clue for IRIS was about the iris in one’s eye, without realizing until a test-solver pointed it out that it could get a very similar clue as LILY.
- 56D: [Dear, sir or madam, e.g.] is NOUN. I’ve clued NOUN before with two examples in “X or Y”-style clues, but I spent a long, long time trying to settle on a clue that had three examples in an “X, Y or Z” pattern. My first attempt was [Yore, place or mine, e.g.], which I thought was funny, but there was some disagreement between sources about whether “yore” should be considered a noun or an adverb, and the clue I picked didn’t need to rely on a homophone to make it work.
- 64D: [Perform excellently] is KICK BUTT. Just like you would do on this puzzle, hopefully.
- 74D: [Country often mentioned by the Muppet Sam the Eagle] is AMERICA. There’s a funny moment in the “Muppets 3-D” attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios where Sam mentions the finale is called “A Salute to All Nations But Mostly America.” That attraction is now over 30 years old.
- 76D: [Date around?] is CIRCA. My favorite clue today.
- 115D: [Knight of the Round Table’s title] is SIR. That answer repeats the word “sir” in the 56D clue, but we’ll just call that duplication a one-two combo.
What did you think?