32A: ["I’ve been saved!"] is “MY HERO!” The first clue I sent to my test-solvers was ["You saved my life!"] without realizing it repeated the word “my” in the answer. It pays to have other pairs of eyes on your puzzle before it runs.

45A: [What shouting “Bananas!” in Bananagrams means] is I WON. Hopefully you didn’t get tripped up with I WIN, but I tried to help out with the crossing clue for TROI at 33D: [Sci-fi character whose name sounds like an ancient city].

79A: [What a boxing referee may count to] is TEN. It’s in keeping with the theme’s boxing vibe, as is the crossing RING at 61D: [Match point?].

CHE Noir. I’d only learned of her while writing this puzzle, but I liked listening to “Hunger Games” (fair warning: some strong language, but you can listen to it 81A: ["Hunger Games” rapper ___ Noir] isNoir. I’d only learned of her while writing this puzzle, but I liked listening to “Hunger Games” (fair warning: some strong language, but you can listen to it here ).

24D: [Music festival that’s Creole slang for “a really good time”] is BONNAROO. They had to cancel the 2021 festival this year due to Hurricane Ida.

38D and the ensuing 39D are BAT and OWL, respectively, and though they’re not adjacent to each other in the grid, they both have the clue [Winged nocturnal animal].

53D: [Flower traditionally associated with a 30th wedding anniversary] is LILY and 54D: [Flower traditionally associated with a 25th wedding anniversary] is IRIS, and those are right next to each other. I hadn’t planned this pairing; my first clue for IRIS was about the iris in one’s eye, without realizing until a test-solver pointed it out that it could get a very similar clue as LILY.

56D: [Dear, sir or madam, e.g.] is NOUN. I’ve clued NOUN before with two examples in “X or Y”-style clues, but I spent a long, long time trying to settle on a clue that had three examples in an “X, Y or Z” pattern. My first attempt was [Yore, place or mine, e.g.], which I thought was funny, but there was some disagreement between sources about whether “yore” should be considered a noun or an adverb, and the clue I picked didn’t need to rely on a homophone to make it work.

64D: [Perform excellently] is KICK BUTT. Just like you would do on this puzzle, hopefully.

AMERICA. There’s a 74D: [Country often mentioned by the Muppet Sam the Eagle] is. There’s a funny moment in the “Muppets 3-D” attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios where Sam mentions the finale is called “A Salute to All Nations But Mostly America.” That attraction is now over 30 years old.

76D: [Date around?] is CIRCA. My favorite clue today.