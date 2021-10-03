This was one of those themes where I had all but one theme answer figured out early on, but the last one took forever to lock down. Strangely enough, that theme answer involved one of the shorter chess pieces, the KING. The P and one of the E’s and the S of PIECES were essentially forced to match with the QUEEN, the KNIGHT and the BISHOP, respectively, just because there weren’t a ton of options for them. So I needed the KING to take one of the remaining three letters, but the I and C weren’t turning up much, and it surprised me how tough it was to get a phrase that I liked with the letter combination -KEING-. I nearly went with TOLKIEN GATEWAY, which is basically a Wikipedia site for all things Tolkien and Lord of the Rings-related (something I’ve consulted many, many times for various clues about ENTS and ORCS and whatnot). Cake is yummy, though, so hopefully you got a smile out of that.