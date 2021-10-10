- 3D: [Expert at thrill-seeking jumps?] is BUNGEE WHIZ. Bun + “Gee whiz.”
- 5D: [Black bird that’s spreading everywhere?] is PERMEATING CROW. Perm + eating crow.
- 9D: [Headline about an awesome youngster?] is MOPPET ROCKS. Mop + pet rocks.
- 12D: [Newborn mountain feline’s bed?] is BOBCAT’S CRADLE. Bob + cat’s cradle.
- 55D: [Songs that don’t conclude suddenly?] is FADEOUT NUMBERS. Fade + outnumbers.
- 58D: [Icy aces?] is FROZEN MASTERS. Fro + Zen masters.
- 70D: [Charges for hiring Scooby-Doo’s buddy?] is SHAGGY RATES. Shag + gyrates.
It’s a fairly basic theme idea, though I recall that it felt tough to add other hairstyles to phrases beyond these. The ponytail I’ve been sporting for close to 20 years doesn’t lend itself well to the same kind of wordplay. Mostly I felt lucky that I couldn’t find a previous puzzle where anyone else had used BUNGEE WHIZ or BOBCAT’S CRADLE (my favorite two of the set).
Some other answers and clues:
- 24A: [“Beauty” among fruits] is ROME APPLE. I go back and forth between this and McIntosh for my favorite type of apple. I’ve had a strong craving for Rome apples for a while, though; my local grocery store doesn’t stock them.
- 28A: [One who may take part in speedrunning] is GAMER. For those who haven’t heard the term before, speedrunning is when you attempt to beat a video game or a specific level in a game as fast as possible. The gaming community keeps track of world records for speed among many, many games.
- 41A: [Convenience store that “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet said “almost felt like a mythical place”] is WAWA. Living in and around Philly for a long time means that I’ve made a lot of trips to this mythical convenience store. A few months ago I read the story about Winslet’s Wawa comments and resolved that the next time Wawa showed up in one of my grids, this would be the clue.
- 66A: [Fire company?] is DRAGONS. My favorite clue today.
- 2D: [Basic service offered by a ride-hailing company] is UBERX. It’s been quite a while since I’ve taken an Uber (at least since before the pandemic started), so I had the mistaken impression while writing the puzzle that UberX was like an upgraded service from standard Uber, when it is just the standard service itself.
- 11D: [Portmanteau for a famous woman who has come out of the closet] is CELESBIAN. I’d heard this term a few years ago for the first time courtesy of the former Washington Spirit soccer player and crossword solver Joanna Lohman, whom I had the pleasure of meeting during her retirement ceremony in 2019.
- 63D: [“The magic mirror you make to reflect your invisible dreams in visible pictures,” per George Bernard Shaw] is ART. I thought that was a neat quote.
Before I signed off this week I wanted to let you know that there are some metapuzzles on the horizon. The next three weeks will feature metas of varying stripes. Without giving anything about them away, here’s what I know: The Oct. 17 puzzle’s meta is (I believe) pretty challenging, but I have confidence that you can conquer it. The Oct. 24 meta should be an easier one — a palate cleanser — in case the Oct. 17 meta is especially difficult. The Oct. 31 puzzle … there’s a lot I can say about that, so I’ll just mention that is going to be unlike anything I’ve ever done. Stay tuned.
What did you think?