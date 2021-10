Before I signed off this week I wanted to let you know that there are some metapuzzles on the horizon. The next three weeks will feature metas of varying stripes. Without giving anything about them away, here’s what I know: The Oct. 17 puzzle’s meta is (I believe) pretty challenging, but I have confidence that you can conquer it. The Oct. 24 meta should be an easier one — a palate cleanser — in case the Oct. 17 meta is especially difficult. The Oct. 31 puzzle … there’s a lot I can say about that, so I’ll just mention that is going to be unlike anything I’ve ever done. Stay tuned.