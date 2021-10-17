- 21A: [What did Shigeru Miyamoto and Gunpei Yokoi design in 1983? A) Honda Logo B) Magnetron C) “Mario Bros.” D) Tokyo Dome]. The answer is C: “MARIO BROS.”
- 33A: [What is the subject of the film “The Song Remains the Same”? A) Bette Midler B) Led Zeppelin C) OneRepublic D) Electronica]. The Answer is B: LED ZEPPELIN.
- 51A: [Complete this quote by Sarah Churchwell: “There is nothing that ___ can’t teach you, if you let it.” A) “Sesame Street” B) Anthropology C) The Holy Bible D) The New Yorker]. The answer is A, “SESAME STREET.”
- 66A: [What is another term for a bit of strong language (seven of which in the puzzle will help you solve one of the meta answers)? A) Figure of speech B) Five-dollar word C) Four-letter word D) Four-word phrase]. The answer is C, FOUR-LETTER WORD. Hold on to this answer in particular since the parenthetical information gives you an important hint.
- 83A: [Which fictional character holds a PhD from Oxford University? A) Indiana Jones B) Black Panther C) Dr. John Watson D) Green Lantern]. The answer is B, BLACK PANTHER.
- 97A: [“In the Rough With Phil Mickelson” ads marketed what drink? A) Mountain Dew B) Irish coffee C) Pinot grigio D) Amstel Light]. The answer is D, AMSTEL LIGHT.
- 116A: [Where is the Orange Vélodrome located? A) Barcelona B) Rotterdam C) Amsterdam D) Marseille]. The answer is D, MARSEILLE.
Before showing you how it works, here are a few things that you might consider while solving it:
- Why did I select those four possible answers in each question? They each have the same length, so you can’t just throw in the right answer without entering a single crossing letter — unless of course you knew the trivia in advance. Some of them have a rather wide range of possibilities, though. For instance, the potential answers to the first question cover four completely different things: a car, a vacuum tube, a video game, and a building. Surely they can’t all be related to each other, right? I’ll save you some time and tell you that the wrong answers to the questions are not meaningful to the meta. The only ones you need to focus on are the correct ones.
- Why did I put the correct test answers in the A/B/C/D positions that I did? Of course we remember from school that multiple choice tests never put all the correct answers in the same spot; the correct answer letters get mixed up. But you do need to keep those A/B/C/D letters in mind; there is a reason I chose those specific answer positions for each question.
- Is there a relationship between any of the seven answers to each other? There doesn’t appear to be; it’s a video game, a band, a TV show, a three-word phrase, a superhero, a beer, and a French city. Seven different categories of things, and they don’t have hidden words inside them that connect them all.
Believe it or not, the first meta answer is something you can theoretically find without filling in a single square, although I wouldn’t expect many people to try that. When you fill in the correct multiple choice answers, use the A/B/C/D test question letters as an index to determine which letter to pick out from each theme entry, where A = first letter, B = second letter, C = third letter, and D = fourth letter:
- C --> third letter of MARIO BROS. --> R
- B --> second letter of LED ZEPPELIN --> E
- A --> first letter of SESAME STREET --> S
- C --> third letter of FOUR-LETTER WORD --> U
- B --> second letter of BLACK PANTHER --> L
- D --> fourth letter of AMSTEL LIGHT --> T
- D --> fourth letter of MARSEILLE --> S
Put them all together, and you get RESULTS, which is one thing that may be shown after you take a test. That’s meta answer No. 1.
Now, go back to the clue for FOUR-LETTER WORD. It says there are seven of them in the puzzle that will help you solve part of the meta. What you need to do is find the four-letter words that are relevant to each answer. Remember how I said, above, that the seven answers are “a video game, a band, a TV show, a three-word phrase, a superhero, a beer, and a French city”? It turns out that several of those words are in the grid and, in fact, their clues could roughly serve as clues for the test answer questions:
- MARIO BROS. is a GAME, found at 1D: [Nintendo offering].
- LED ZEPPELIN is a BAND, found at 23A: [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee].
- SESAME STREET is a SHOW, found at 43A: [Educational program, perhaps].
- FOUR-LETTER WORD is a synonym of OATH, found at 45A: [“Damn,” e.g.].
- BLACK PANTHER is a HERO, found at 69D: [Marvel Comics figure].
- AMSTEL LIGHT is a BEER, found at 71D: [Heineken product].
- MARSEILLE is a CITY, found at 101A: [Populous area in a territorial department].
Apply the same A/B/C/D indexing pattern to these four letter words …
- C --> third letter of GAME--> M
- B --> second letter of BAND --> A
- A --> first letter of SHOW --> S
- C --> third letter of OATH --> T
- B --> second letter of HERO --> E
- D --> fourth letter of BEER --> R
- D --> fourth letter of CITY --> Y
… and you get MASTERY, which is another thing that you might have shown after you take a test. That’s the second meta answer. Here’s a complete color-coded solution:
This puzzle was inspired, in part, by a previous multiple choice meta by Matt Gaffney that ran in the Wall Street Journal in 2018. That one took the letters A/B/C/D and built them literally into the meta answer, whereas mine treated the A/B/C/D letters a bit differently. Based on the notes I got during the — ahem — testing phase, it may have been a tricky meta to solve. It’s not intuitive to think of the A/B/C/D test question letters as having an indexing-by-position-in-a-word function, but my hope is that I gave you enough of a signal in the clues to the four-letter words to give them another look and separate them out from the rest of the noise. If this puzzle did prove to be especially difficult, don’t worry — next week’s meta should be much gentler.
What did you think?