Why did I select those four possible answers in each question? They each have the same length, so you can’t just throw in the right answer without entering a single crossing letter — unless of course you knew the trivia in advance. Some of them have a rather wide range of possibilities, though. For instance, the potential answers to the first question cover four completely different things: a car, a vacuum tube, a video game, and a building. Surely they can’t all be related to each other, right? I’ll save you some time and tell you that the wrong answers to the questions are not meaningful to the meta. The only ones you need to focus on are the correct ones.