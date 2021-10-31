The way it works is that each clue starts with a different letter of the alphabet. But that first letter has been replaced with a blank space. The clue for 1, for example is [__eginning (hyph.)] What you have to do is first fill in those blanks and transfer the letters to their corresponding numbered squares in the grid (the “B” in 1′s case). You then use the clues to figure out where each answer belongs in the grid. The intro also clarifies that no clue begins with the same letter as its answer. This means that you have to jump around to find which clue matches which entry in the grid.