This mega-meta features eight mini-puzzles. The first seven puzzles represent different rooms in a haunted house, each yielding a secret meta word, four to 12 letters long. The eighth puzzle is where you’ll figure out the three overarching meta answers for the whole suite: the monster who lives in the haunted house, and the two sets of items that will defeat it. The suite has a mixture of mini-crosswords and mini-variety puzzles that don’t always get published in the Magazine. And because it’s a haunted house, I wanted each room to feature its own challenges and surprises that perhaps you would not expect.
Here, I will be sharing the solutions to all eight “Haunted House” puzzles and their respective meta challenges. If you haven’t tried solving “The Haunted House” yet, turn back now before reading on. Otherwise, take a deep breath, settle in, and let’s see how this suite worked.
*****************************************************
Room 1: Entrance Hall
The first room is a 5×5 mini-puzzle, but this puzzle is a bit different. The intro above the clues says you’ve become disoriented, so you don’t get Across or Down clue headings or clue numbers, and the numbers in the grid are seemingly in random squares. The clues are listed alphabetically, but essentially, you just have to use the clues and figure out where each answer goes on your own.
It may take some trial and error, but when you’ve filled in the grid, you’re left with the challenge of figuring out the room’s secret word. Here’s where the numbered squares come in. Take the letters in the numbered squares in numerical order, and you spell DOORS, the first meta answer. Let’s move on to the next room.
Room 2: Laboratory
You’re told that the laboratory is a filthy mess, with broken machines and shards of glass scattered about the wet floor. You’re also told that the lab used to be the site of cloning experiments long ago. The key hint in the laboratory intro is the word “cloning” — there are rebus squares in the grid, each containing a doubled letter:
- 4A: [“Revolver” drummer] is STA(RR), crossing E(RR)S at 3D: [Takes the wrong path].
- 7A: [Palindromic bread] is N(AA)N, crossing IS(AA)C at 5D: [Newton who wrote the treatise “Opticks”].
- 12A: [“___ girl!”] is A(TT)A, crossing O(TT)ER at 10D: [Playful swimmer].
- 17A: [Boulder growth] is MO(SS), crossing AMA(SS) at 14D: [Accumulate].
Hopefully it’s evident what to do find the secret word: Take each letter that’s been doubled in a rebus square, and you spell RATS, our second meta answer.
Room 3: Library
The intro says that you found a book with the alphabet and the code (1, 3, 7, 4, 5, 2, 6). We’ll come back to this, but remember this information. The puzzle before you is a variety type normally called “From A to Z.”
The way it works is that each clue starts with a different letter of the alphabet. But that first letter has been replaced with a blank space. The clue for 1, for example is [__eginning (hyph.)] What you have to do is first fill in those blanks and transfer the letters to their corresponding numbered squares in the grid (the “B” in 1′s case). You then use the clues to figure out where each answer belongs in the grid. The intro also clarifies that no clue begins with the same letter as its answer. This means that you have to jump around to find which clue matches which entry in the grid.
When you’ve filled in the starting first letters for each clue, your grid should look like this:
When the grid is full, is should look like this:
You’ll also notice that four of the clues have asterisks at the beginning. If you look at the answers to those clues in grid order, they say SHUFFLE MISSING OPENING LETTERS. That’s an important hint to finding the room’s secret word. There are 19 different starting letters in this puzzle and the missing ones (in alphabetical order) are A, C, E, H, I, R, and V. Now, go back to the puzzle’s instructions. Remember how they showed you the sequence (1, 3, 7, 4, 5, 2, 6)? Take those seven letters and match them up with the numbers in the given order, so A = 1, C = 3, E = 7, H = 4, I = 5, R = 2, and V = 6. Now, rearrange the letters so that they proceed in numerical order:
- A = 1
- R = 2
- C = 3
- H = 4
- I = 5
- V = 6
- E = 7
… and you spell ARCHIVE, the secret word for the library.
Room 4: Basement
The puzzle is a 7×11 crossword. You’re told that it’s pitch black in this room, but that if “you search a little farther, you may find light in the darkest of places.”
If you had to look inside “the darkest of places,” where would you look to complete those entries? Inside the black squares. Every black square in this puzzle hides one letter for exactly one entry that touches it; it just takes some time to recognize which answers in the grid are one letter short and which ones are normal. In the order that those trick black squares appear:
- 4A: [Hammer part] is (C)LAW.
- 7A: [Hit by the Kinks] is LOL(A).
- 9A: [“The Haunting” actor Wilson] is OWE(N).
- 14D: [Had visions] is (D)REAMED.
- 2D: [Spur wheel] is ROWE(L).
- 13A: [Destroy slowly] is (E)RODE.
- 4D: [Skin applications] is LOTION(S).
- 20D: [Bakery treats] is (T)ARTS.
- 21D: [Marooned] is (I)SLED.
- 23A: [Twist on one’s head] is (C)URL.
- 25A: [“Mare of Easttown” star Winslet] is (K)ATE.
- 26A: [Some TV rooms] is DEN(S).
The hidden letters, in grid order, spell CANDLESTICKS.
Room 5: Crypt
The instructions and the name of this room are fairly explicit: This puzzle is a cryptic crossword. Some of you may be familiar with how cryptics work. For those who aren’t, each clue is made up of two parts: a straight definition of the answer, and a wordplay element that breaks the answer into its component letters. Either the definition or the wordplay can come first in the clue, but there’s almost never any overlap between the two, so once you figure out where the dividing point between the definition and the wordplay is, it becomes easier to understand what the clue is telling you.
Let’s go through each of the 14 clues in Room 5, just to clarify how each works:
Across clues:
- 3A: [Naked hero in broken-down bus summoned car rides (5)] is UBERS. Definition: “summoned car rides.” Wordplay: “Naked” means stripping off the outer letters of a word, so subtract H and O from HERO and you get ER. Put ER inside UBS (an anagram of BUS, signaled by “broken-down”) and you get UB(ER)S.
- 6A: [Stirs drink around (4)] is ADOS. Definition: “Stirs.” Wordplay: Reverse the drink SODA to get ADOS.
- 8A: [Marco ruined billiards shot (5)] is CAROM. Definition: “billiards shot.” Wordplay: Anagram the name MARCO to get CAROM.
- 10A: [Pressure swindler, losing bit of cash (4)] is HEAT. Definition: “Pressure.” Wordplay: A synonym of “swindler” is CHEAT. “Bit of cash” refers to the first letter of CASH (C), so delete the C from CHEAT to get HEAT.
Skipping over 11A for now since it’s important to the meta …
- 12A: [Bell finally redesigned Unix operating system (5)] is LINUX. Definition: “operating system.” Wordplay: “Bell finally” refers to the last letter of BELL (L). “Redesigned Unix” means that UNIX has been anagrammed. So take L + INUX (anagram of UNIX) to get LINUX.
- 13A: [Refined guy goes nuts, oddly (4)] is GENT. Definition: “Refined guy.” Wordplay: “Oddly” signifies taking the odd letters (the first letter, the third letter, the fifth letter, then the seventh letter) of GOES NUTS, which makes GENT.
- 14A: [Company division takes a cruise, I hear (5)] is SALES. Definition: “Company division.” Wordplay: A term for “takes a cruise” is SAILS. “I hear” is a signal to take the homophone of SAILS, which is SALES (because if you said the word SAILS out loud, it would sound the same to your ear as SALES).
Down clues:
- 1D: [Pubs hosting the nude people, maybe (7)] is BATHERS. Definition: “nude people, maybe.” Wordplay: A synonym for “Pubs” is BARS. “Hosting the” means that BARS contains the word THE, so insert THE inside BARS to get BA(THE)RS.
- 2D: [Lite Subway choice (5)] is LOCAL. Definition: This is actually a double definition clue, where “Lite” means LO-CAL and “Subway choice” (a type of subway train you might choose) is LOCAL.
- 4D: [Buddy’s first rough, rough embrace (3,3)] is BRO HUG. Definition: “embrace.” Wordplay: “Buddy’s first” is the first letter of BUDDY (B); “rough, rough” means you should anagram the word ROUGH. So B + ROHUG (anagram of ROUGH) and you get BRO HUG.
- 5D: [David, for one, has time for law (7)] is STATUTE. Definition: “law.” Wordplay: “David, for one” means that Michelangelo’s “David” is an example of a STATUE; “has time” means that an abbreviated form of “time” (the letter T) should be inserted in STATUE to get STATU(T)E.
- 7D: [Artie’s awful spoof (6)] is SATIRE. Definition: “spoof.” Wordplay: Anagram ARTIE’S to get SATIRE.
- 9D: [I’m upset: Old king held up social event (5)] is MIXER. Definition: “social event.” Wordplay: “I’m upset” means reversing I’M so that it’s spelled upward; and “Old king held up” means reversing REX (the Latin word for “king”) so that it’s spelled upward too. Thus, MI + XER = MIXER.
And now, for the meta: 11A: [Search in the section where you’ll find the secret word: the middle column (4)] is HINT. Definition: “where you’ll find the secret word: the middle column.” Wordplay: “section” means the answer is literally a hidden section of the words SEARCH IN THE, where you’ll find HINT.
But now that you know the room’s secret word is in the middle column, just take a look at those squares and read down, and you’ll see URNS. That’s the secret word for the crypt.
Room 6: Kitchen
You’re told that you’re looking for some ingredient that’s been added to the kitchen’s vile mixture. The puzzle starts off normally in the northwest corner, but then things start getting dicey. 12A: [___ butter (Jif or Skippy spread)] has got to be PEANUT, but the crossing clues won’t allow it. However, the answer to the 12A clue really is PEANUT. It’s just that the letters of PEANUT have been mixed up. There are five symmetrical foods in this puzzle that have been anagrammed:
- 5A: [“Lemon” fish dish] is SOLE, scrambled in the grid as LOSE.
- 12A: [___ butter (Jif or Skippy spread)] is PEANUT, scrambled in the grid as ANTE UP.
- 13A: [Still-life fruits] is PEARS, scrambled in the grid as REAPS.
- 15A: [Black or green pizza toppings] is OLIVES, scrambled in the grid VOILES. (Voiles are lightweight fabrics, in case that word is new to you.)
- 24A: [Sandwich fish] is TUNA, scrambled in the grid as AUNT.
Now, take the first letters of the resulting trick words (LOSE, ANTE UP, REAPS, VOILES, AUNT), and you get LARVA.
Room 7: Bedroom
What would a haunted house be without some ghosts roaming the mansion? As the instructions say, you may even spot the ghosts in this very room. In fact, you may have encountered some strangeness in this crossword right from the jump.
In this room, you need to leave certain squares blank:
- 1A: [___ and haw] is HEM, and crossing it at 1D: [Project for a beaver] is DAM. The blank square is found in the first square of both entries.
- 11A: [“You’ve got mail” co.] is AOL, skipping over its second square. Crossing it at 2D: [Tilling tool] is HOE, skipping over its third square.
- 12A: [Bathroom, briefly] is LAV, leaving out its final square. Crossing it at 8D: [“___ and the Women” (Gere film)] is DR. T, skipping over its third square.
- 26A: [Eeyore, e.g.] is ASS, skipped over its third square. Crossing it at 18D: [Pal of Pooh] is ROO, leaving out its fourth square.
- 27A: [D.C. baseball pro] is NAT, skipping over its second square. Crossing it at 19D: [Janitor’s implement] is MOP, leaving out its fourth square.
You’re left with five blank squares, so what to do with them? If you look at the intersecting words, you might notice there are letters that can be filled in those spaces to create valid crossing words in both directions. In fact, I think they are the only letters that can reasonably fill their respective squares:
- ?HEM / ?DAM can become AHEM / ADAM.
- A?OL / HO?E can become AWOL / HOWE.
- LAV? / DR?T can become LAVA / DRAT.
- AS?S / ROO? can become ASKS / ROOK
- N?AT / MOP? can become NEAT / MOPE.
Read those ghostly letters in order, and they spell AWAKE, the secret word for the last of the seven rooms.
Final Puzzle: The Safe
We’ve reached the final challenge of the Halloween suite! The first thing to notice in the instructions is that by now it should be apparent who the monster of the haunted house is, assuming you collected the correct secret words from the seven rooms. Go back to meta-solving 101 and list them out in order:
- DOORS
- RATS
- ARCHIVE
- CANDLESTICKS
- URNS
- LARVA
- AWAKE
See the monster hiding in there? Look at the first letters of those secret words. It’s DRACULA! Now we need to find the two sets of items to finish him off and complete the mega-meta.
The Safe is a variety puzzle that’s normally called “Some Assembly Required.” Instead of Across and Down clues, the puzzle is laid out in Rows and Pieces. The Rows feature one, two or three answers side-by-side, while the Pieces begin in their numbered squares and snake around in all directions. The Pieces can fit into the big grid like in a jigsaw puzzle, without having to overlap with other Pieces. This grid also features many circled squares, which are necessary for cracking part of the mega-meta.
It’s a good idea to begin this puzzle by searching for a few gimme clues and seeing what you find from there. Sort of like a jigsaw, it’s a puzzle where you have to be patient, picking up each section of the puzzle Piece by Piece until the whole thing locks into place. The circled squares can come in handy here, too, once you get a sense for what they’re spelling out.
When the grid is complete, it looks like this:
The puzzle instructions say that you need to read the circled squares Row by Row to spell out a hint to finding Item Set 1. They read: “CHANGE X IN EACH ROOM TO ANOTHER LETTER.” So now, go back to the first seven rooms. You will find an X in each of those grids, and they can each be replaced by a letter to create new, valid crossing words in both directions.
So let’s figure out which letters can replace the X in each room.
- Room 1: FAXED / AXING. There are technically a few choices here. FACED / ACING would work, but so might FAKED / A KING and FARED / A RING, if you assume that you need a partial phrase like A KING or A RING. So we have C, K, and R as possibilities. The only option that gives you two single words is FACED / ACING.
- Room 2: AJAX / LATEX. This one only has one choice: AJAR / LATER. The replacement letter is R.
- Room 3: X-MEN / BOXED. Once again, I think there’s only one viable choice: the letter O, forming OMEN / BOOED.
- Room 4: TEXTING / ALEX. You might first try TENTING / ALEN if you thought of the architect William Van Alen, and ALEN occasionally appears in puzzles. There’s another switch that will give you two common words, though: TESTING / ALES, producing an S.
- Room 5: LINUX / MIXER. There are just two alternatives to the X in this room, and I think one is far more logical than the other. There’s LINUM / MIMER, which combines a genus of flower that includes flax (LINUM) with MIMER, a bizarre way of referring to someone who performs like a mime. But there’s also LINUS / MISER, which combines the name LINUS (as in Charlie Brown’s friend) with MISER, a person who’s extremely stingy about their money. S is the better choice.
- Room 6: FLEX / FOX. While there are some people you can find named FOA, which would combine with FLEA, a more logical switch is the letter E, from FLEE / FOE.
- Room 7: APEX / NEXT. This part of the mega-meta really just involves running through the alphabet and seeing which letter will give you a pair of words that you’ve seen more often than others. I think if you do an alphabet run, you’ll land on APES / NEST, which yields the letter S.
Take all of those replacements for X in order, and you get CROSSES. That is Item Set 1.
Now, for the final piece to the mega-meta, the instructions say the following: “Look again at the grid carefully. The name of Item Set 1, along with the safe combination (5, 2, 6, 7, 3, 1) in tandem with its missing number, are the keys to unlocking Item Set 2.” If you look at the Safe grid, Row G has just one answer: CANDLESTICKS, clued as [Holders of lit items]. CANDLESTICKS was the secret word to Room 4, and 4 was the number that was omitted in that sequence. Could the other secret words be hiding in the grid? Yes!
LARVA, ARCHIVE, URNS, RATS, AWAKE, and DOORS all cross the word CANDLESTICKS, and the numbers in the sequence (5, 2, 6, 7, 3, 1) refer to room numbers. What you need to do is take the letters where the secret words cross, which is entirely in the word CANDLESTICKS, then rearrange them according to room number in the numerical code. So if the code is (5, 2, 6, 7, 3, 1):
- Crossing letter from Room 5 → URNS → S
- Crossing letter from Room 2 → RATS → T
- Crossing letter from Room 6 → LARVA → A
- Crossing letter from Room 7 → AWAKE → K
- Crossing letter from Room 3 → ARCHIVE → E
- Crossing letter from Room 1 → DOORS → S
… you get STAKES, the classic vampire-killing weapons. That is Item Set 2.
*****************************************************
If you made it this far, found all secret words from the seven rooms, and landed on the mega-meta answers DRACULA, CROSSES, and STAKES … congratulations! You have conquered “The Haunted House.”
This was by far the biggest, most complex single crossword project for The Post that I’ve ever done. I have several people to thank for their contributions to this puzzle. Patrick Blindauer, Neville Fogarty, Amy Goldstein, Sara Goodchild, Jeremy Koenig, the cryptic setter Liari, Joe Margolies, M. Sean Molley, Heidi Pritchett, and Mike Selinker all test-solved either some of or the entirety of this suite. Minchu Kulkarni and the team at AmuseLabs worked very hard over two weeks to build online prototypes of the variety puzzles that I had not seen in electronic format before, and Jenny Abella served as copy editor for the puzzles. It takes a village to write a crossword, sometimes, and I needed everyone in this village.
Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoyed it!