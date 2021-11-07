There you have it: Three ideas based on the concept of time changing, all in the same puzzle. Originally, the Schrödinger theme was going to be the overarching theme for the whole grid, and I had found what I thought was another decent pair of SCHOOL DAYS and SCHOOL YEAR (clued as [Concern for a parent-teacher association] or [Academic period] or something like that). The problem with that pair, though, is that it forced me to use a plural unit of time (DAYS) and switch it with the singular YEAR, where all other units of time were singular. That felt like an intractable problem, so I abandoned it. It’s hard to believe that of the units of time including and after SECOND, six of them have the same length as another (HOUR and WEEK and YEAR are the three 4′s, SECOND and MINUTE and DECADE are the three 6′s) … and none of the others match each other (DAY, MONTH, CENTURY, MILLENNIUM).