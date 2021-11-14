49D: ["___ You Afraid of the Dark?” (1990s Nickelodeon series)] is ARE. I never had cable TV when I grew up, so I only got to watch maybe one episode when I was visiting a friend’s house. However, there was one aspect of the show that crept into another part of my life in the mid-1990s in an unexpected way. When I was in fifth grade, I wrote a scary short story for a young authors’ contest at my school about monsters who live in the shadows and come out at night to attack children. I called this story “The Midnight Society.” I had zero idea at the time that this was the same name of the group of kids who tell each other scary stories in “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” I just picked that title because, well, I thought it sounded cool, but you could be forgiven for thinking I’d based the entire thing on a Nickelodeon show. My school must have thought the same since I won first place in the contest and got to go to a young author’s conference in downstate Illinois. Sadly, I never adapted “The Midnight Society” into a screenplay to pitch to the writers of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” They probably would have thought it needed some revisions.