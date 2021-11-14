Other answers and clues:
- 9A: [___ Awareness Month (annual period to raise awareness and foster inclusion of those with hearing loss)] is DEAF. This takes place in September, at least in the U.S.
- 120A: [“Happy to Be Here” comedian Tig ___] is Tig NOTARO. She had what I thought was a great premise for a talk show in “Under a Rock With Tig Notaro” — she’s open about the fact that she doesn’t know much about pop culture and doesn’t recognize many celebrities, so she would invite a guest star and guess who they are and what they’re known for. Here’s one episode featuring Lena Headey that you can watch. Notaro also has a recurring role on “Star Trek: Discovery,” and I’ve gotten to watch that as well.
- 126A: [Those featured on the websites Love Meow and BarkPost] is PETS. Just a couple of A+ names for websites, in my opinion. They’re both real, too.
- 14D: [Music genre that developed from the D.C. punk rock scene] is EMO. It’s true, D.C. readers.
- 49D: ["___ You Afraid of the Dark?” (1990s Nickelodeon series)] is ARE. I never had cable TV when I grew up, so I only got to watch maybe one episode when I was visiting a friend’s house. However, there was one aspect of the show that crept into another part of my life in the mid-1990s in an unexpected way. When I was in fifth grade, I wrote a scary short story for a young authors’ contest at my school about monsters who live in the shadows and come out at night to attack children. I called this story “The Midnight Society.” I had zero idea at the time that this was the same name of the group of kids who tell each other scary stories in “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” I just picked that title because, well, I thought it sounded cool, but you could be forgiven for thinking I’d based the entire thing on a Nickelodeon show. My school must have thought the same since I won first place in the contest and got to go to a young author’s conference in downstate Illinois. Sadly, I never adapted “The Midnight Society” into a screenplay to pitch to the writers of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” They probably would have thought it needed some revisions.
- 115D: [“Red Iron ___" (folk song about mining in the Great Lakes region)] is ORE. I didn’t just randomly mine the Internet (pun intended) to write this clue. This is a song I actually knew, although I’d only discovered in October. Each month, as a wrap-up for his Monthly Music Meta, Pete Muller posts solvers’ suggestions for music-based clues for answers that didn’t have music-based clues (you can find examples of them at the 2021 Puzzles page of his website). He had ORE in his October puzzle, so I went looking for a musical angle to that clue and stumbled upon the song “Red Iron Ore.” I took a shine to that song almost right away. In fact, just one week after I first heard it, I crash-coursed the sheet music and used it as my re-audition song for my choir, the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia. From there it was only a small leap to resolve that I would use it in a clue the next time ORE showed up in a grid. I’m not sure if that’s an example of life imitating art, or art imitating life, or puzzles imitating both. Either way, you can listen to a recording of the baritone Andrew Garland singing it here.
