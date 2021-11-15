No doubt, the world could use more wow now. While restaurants have long been sources of the sentiment, the industry has been set back by the pandemic. “For the first 18 months, it was like surgery,” says Silverman. “Now it’s like recovery — usually longer and more painful. Everyone looks at you and thinks you could run a marathon: ‘You look great!’” The reality is, “The industry lost an entire generation of its workforce,” says Silverman, who figures it will take two to five years to get back on track. “All my time is spent recruiting.” Any attempt now to raise a bar — or just maintain pre-pandemic performance levels — feels herculean.