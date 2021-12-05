A couple of items of interest:

1. The American Values Club Crossword recently announced that they’re expanding their operation in a big way. They’ve been supplying one weekly crossword for subscribers for many years now, but they’re adding a second weekly crossword, a cryptic crossword, a midi puzzle (which is slightly larger than a mini) and a weekend trivia game. They’re adding several new constructors and different editors to the mix, too. It’s an explosion of new puzzles and you can check out their Kickstarter here. Help them get over the finish line, eh?

2. The Boswords Fall Themeless League is now over, but you can still get the puzzles here. I contributed one of them and got to speak about it with tournament co-organizer Andrew Kingsley and Betsy O’Phelan, who bravely solved the Choppy version of it while being recorded. You can watch that brief 15-minute conversation here. Fair warning: It’ll spoil the Boswords puzzle, so go purchase them first if you want to solve it for yourself.

Seven jobs contain the letters of different fruits in nonconsecutive order:

  • 22A: [Reporter of health-related news and research] is MEDICAL JOURNALIST, which contains the letters of MELON.
  • 34A: [Teller’s supervisor] is BANK MANAGER, which contains the letters of BANANA.
  • 49A: [Advocate for the accused] is DEFENSE ATTORNEY, which contains the letters of DATE.
  • 64A: [Mobile program writer] is APP DEVELOPER, which contains the letters of APPLE. An app developer might also work for Apple, but that’s an unintended bonus.
  • 70A: [One doing inspections or maintenance work beneath the surface] is DEEP-SEA DIVER, which contains the letters of PEAR.
  • 87A: [Creator of visual advertising content] is GRAPHIC DESIGNER, which contains the letters of GRAPES. This job makes an appearance for the second week in a row.
  • 104A: [Artisan who may repair a Stradivarius] is VIOLIN MAKER, which contains the letters of LIME.

They’re tied together by the revealer at 118A: [Rewards from work, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme] which is FRUITS OF ONE’S LABOR.

Believe it or not, I wasn’t inspired to write this puzzle because of GRAPHIC DESIGNER appearing in the previous puzzle. That was actually one of the last theme answers I’d found. I knew that several jobs containing the letters of GRAPE would work (like PHOTOGRAPHER, STENOGRAPHER, OCEANOGRAPHER, and so on), but I didn’t like the singular GRAPE as the thematic fruit since you’re more apt to eat several of them in one sitting. GRAPHIC DESIGNER to the rescue.

One other constraint I put on myself was that I didn’t want other fruits acting as interlopers in the same theme answers. PIANO TEACHER seemed like a solid choice for hiding the letters of PEACH. Alas, PIANO TEACHER also hides the letters of PEAR. CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER was going to be my grid-spanning answer to hide the letters of ORANGE … but it also contains a hidden FIG and a hidden PEAR. I’m bracing myself that may have been additional hidden fruits that I didn’t take into account, though that wouldn’t make or break the puzzle.

Some other answers and clues:

  • 60A: [Three of clubs?] is TRIO. Imagine the clubs in the clue as music clubs, where rock trios might play, or even as a generic group of three people, which could technically be a club.
  • 85A: [Landlocked state with the island city Sabula] is IOWA. It’s an odd quirk of a landlocked state to have its own island city, but Sabula sits in the middle of the Mississippi River.
  • 113A: [“Der Hölle Rache” from “The Magic Flute,” e.g.] is ARIA. This is the famous “rage aria” from the Queen of the Night. I’m not an opera buff by any means but I’ve been a big fan of this aria ever since I saw “The Magic Flute” in performance a few years ago. The amount of vocal pyrotechnics it takes to pull it off well is simply stunning. You can watch a performance of that aria here.
  • 3D: [Video game where you wield an ax and slay?] is GUITAR HERO. I’ve never played any of the “Guitar Hero” games, but the ’80s and ’90s kid in me thinks of the old-school “Golden Axe” games when it comes to picking up an ax and slaying bad guys.
  • 8D: [Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2021] is PAUL Rudd. I think this had just happened when I wrote the clue.
  • 11D: [“Blueberries for ___" (children’s book)] is SAL. Ah, there are those other fruits I left in the puzzle.
  • 76D: [TV writer Mike who co-created “The Critic”] is Mike REISS. With that combination of letters, it was surprising to me that he hasn’t been a crossword answer yet in another puzzle as far as I can tell. He was also a writer on “The Simpsons” during its early years, so he has my gratitude for that.
  • 96D: [“Icicles,” on a Christmas tree] is TINSEL. It’s getting to be that time of year again.

What did you think?