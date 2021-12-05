2. The Boswords Fall Themeless League is now over, but you can still get the puzzles here. I contributed one of them and got to speak about it with tournament co-organizer Andrew Kingsley and Betsy O’Phelan, who bravely solved the Choppy version of it while being recorded. You can watch that brief 15-minute conversation here. Fair warning: It’ll spoil the Boswords puzzle, so go purchase them first if you want to solve it for yourself.
Seven jobs contain the letters of different fruits in nonconsecutive order:
- 22A: [Reporter of health-related news and research] is MEDICAL JOURNALIST, which contains the letters of MELON.
- 34A: [Teller’s supervisor] is BANK MANAGER, which contains the letters of BANANA.
- 49A: [Advocate for the accused] is DEFENSE ATTORNEY, which contains the letters of DATE.
- 64A: [Mobile program writer] is APP DEVELOPER, which contains the letters of APPLE. An app developer might also work for Apple, but that’s an unintended bonus.
- 70A: [One doing inspections or maintenance work beneath the surface] is DEEP-SEA DIVER, which contains the letters of PEAR.
- 87A: [Creator of visual advertising content] is GRAPHIC DESIGNER, which contains the letters of GRAPES. This job makes an appearance for the second week in a row.
- 104A: [Artisan who may repair a Stradivarius] is VIOLIN MAKER, which contains the letters of LIME.
They’re tied together by the revealer at 118A: [Rewards from work, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme] which is FRUITS OF ONE’S LABOR.
Believe it or not, I wasn’t inspired to write this puzzle because of GRAPHIC DESIGNER appearing in the previous puzzle. That was actually one of the last theme answers I’d found. I knew that several jobs containing the letters of GRAPE would work (like PHOTOGRAPHER, STENOGRAPHER, OCEANOGRAPHER, and so on), but I didn’t like the singular GRAPE as the thematic fruit since you’re more apt to eat several of them in one sitting. GRAPHIC DESIGNER to the rescue.
One other constraint I put on myself was that I didn’t want other fruits acting as interlopers in the same theme answers. PIANO TEACHER seemed like a solid choice for hiding the letters of PEACH. Alas, PIANO TEACHER also hides the letters of PEAR. CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER was going to be my grid-spanning answer to hide the letters of ORANGE … but it also contains a hidden FIG and a hidden PEAR. I’m bracing myself that may have been additional hidden fruits that I didn’t take into account, though that wouldn’t make or break the puzzle.
Some other answers and clues:
- 60A: [Three of clubs?] is TRIO. Imagine the clubs in the clue as music clubs, where rock trios might play, or even as a generic group of three people, which could technically be a club.
- 85A: [Landlocked state with the island city Sabula] is IOWA. It’s an odd quirk of a landlocked state to have its own island city, but Sabula sits in the middle of the Mississippi River.
- 113A: [“Der Hölle Rache” from “The Magic Flute,” e.g.] is ARIA. This is the famous “rage aria” from the Queen of the Night. I’m not an opera buff by any means but I’ve been a big fan of this aria ever since I saw “The Magic Flute” in performance a few years ago. The amount of vocal pyrotechnics it takes to pull it off well is simply stunning. You can watch a performance of that aria here.
- 3D: [Video game where you wield an ax and slay?] is GUITAR HERO. I’ve never played any of the “Guitar Hero” games, but the ’80s and ’90s kid in me thinks of the old-school “Golden Axe” games when it comes to picking up an ax and slaying bad guys.
- 8D: [Rudd named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in 2021] is PAUL Rudd. I think this had just happened when I wrote the clue.
- 11D: [“Blueberries for ___" (children’s book)] is SAL. Ah, there are those other fruits I left in the puzzle.
- 76D: [TV writer Mike who co-created “The Critic”] is Mike REISS. With that combination of letters, it was surprising to me that he hasn’t been a crossword answer yet in another puzzle as far as I can tell. He was also a writer on “The Simpsons” during its early years, so he has my gratitude for that.
- 96D: [“Icicles,” on a Christmas tree] is TINSEL. It’s getting to be that time of year again.
What did you think?