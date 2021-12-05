One other constraint I put on myself was that I didn’t want other fruits acting as interlopers in the same theme answers. P IANO T EACH ER seemed like a solid choice for hiding the letters of PEACH. Alas, P IANO T EA CHE R also hides the letters of PEAR. CHIEF O PE RA TI NG OFFIC E R was going to be my grid-spanning answer to hide the letters of ORANGE … but it also contains a hidden FIG and a hidden PEAR. I’m bracing myself that may have been additional hidden fruits that I didn’t take into account, though that wouldn’t make or break the puzzle.